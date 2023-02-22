A woman shared how much she pays for her therapy sessions and sparked a debate about mental health

She posted a Tweet saying that a 30 min session with her psychiatrist costs R1700, and many people said it was expensive

Her Twitter post went viral and was viewed by more than 930 000 people who were in utter disbelief

A Twitter user @yonwaba_mzizi who is prioritising her mental health stunned people with how much she spends on therapy. She replied to a person that asked about the average cost of therapy in South Africa, and her answer got thousands of people talking.

"My psychiatrist is R1700 for a 30min session and my psychologist is R950 for an hour session."

SA woman's Twitter post about therapy costs get 930K views

Her tweet got a lot of engagement from South Africans and they shared how they manage their mental health. Many people said they would rather spend that money on alcohol because it was a cheaper way of forgetting their problems.

How much does it cost to see a therapist in South Africa?

According to uni24, counselling is costly because therapists spend many years getting extensive training before they are qualified to practice. The organisation says psychologists and psychiatrists pay licensure fees, rent and utility bills at their place of business.

"The majority of psychologists charge between R800 and R900 per session, with others charging between R600 and R1000 for 60 to 70-minute sessions."

See the viral Twitter post below:

SA people talk about the costs of therapy

@Bokang_the_bae said:

"Take that money and buy alcohol."

@Sthembiso_M_ mentioned:

"Thanks for confirming I should stick to alcohol."

@Bikomfident wrote:

"Psychiatrists are milking it. Crazy that they don’t even have time. They never do. You can’t even WhatsApp them when whatever they are prescribing doesn’t go according to plan."

@BiancaFynn shared:

"I need therapy so much but the prices gosh..I just decide I'm fine then listen to an indie song for perspective."

@neipho added:

"Scam! You will be told to forgive yourself and stop being too hard on yourself."

@thatomolorane stated:

"I'm in the wrong industry."

@LeGhettoSnob_ tweeted:

"All I know is that my psychiatrist must never say I am the problem, not with the money I'm paying him."

