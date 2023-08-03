A Tshwane beauty is regularly the recipient of large sums of money and date nights by her doting boyfriend

The God-fearing woman gushed over how her man randomly surprises her with money and buys her expensive coffee

Netizens came up with hilarious reasons as to why they are not as lucky as her to find a man that splurges on them

A woman bragged about how her boyfriend spoils her with money, date nights and more money. Image: @apfe_gets_fit

A Pretoria hun's boyfriend spoils her so much that South Africans are jealous and want a relationship like hers.

Her bae sends her random money and gifts and takes her to classy restaurants for dates while pampering the love of his life.

Woman brags about how her man spoils her in TikTok video

The woman, @apfe_gets_fit, posted on TikTok how her boyfriend would randomly send her R10 for the month, take her out on date nights and send her such amounts as R5000 with references like "I love you so much." He also takes her out on coffee dates, and they would take night drives while doing Bible study on the road. The woman feels very lucky, and in each picture, she expresses how grateful and happy she is with her bae, who treats her like an egg.

There are various reasons why men should spoil their partners. Spoiling them will make them happy, she will feel loved and deserved, and it will make her feel incredible and thus boost her self-confidence.

Watch a video of the woman talking about her relationship here:

Netizens want to know why they're not so lucky in TikTok video

Netizens couldn't help but envy their beautiful relationship and asked themselves where such men could be found.

Lisiwe25 asked:

"Where do we find such partners?"

Thando.nd cried.

"Is it because I bumped my head as a kid?"

Enhle asked for money.

"I'm asking for only R100."

Surprise Majunju commented:

"Is it because I did not do Bible Study in my times?"

Penny added:

"Whatever you said in your prayers, I copy and paste."

Bonge H had questions.

"Did you say, Dear God, Hi God or Hello God?"

Siphesihle Nkosi was brave.

"Can I borrow your man? I promise I'll bring him back."

