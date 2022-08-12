A man was curious as to what most people prefer when going on a date, so he asked the question on Twitter

Twitter user @___Mthembu wanted to know if just coffee is chilled or if a full meal is required on a date

The people of social media were divided as some preferred one to the other, however, they did explain why

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

You get two types of people in the world; those who can hardly drink a cup of coffee on a first date, and then those who expect a three-course meal. One man wanted to see what peoples’ thoughts were so she posed the question on Twitter.

Twitter user @_Mthembu wanted to know if just coffee is chilled or if a full meal is required on a date. Image: Twitter / @_Mthembu

Source: Twitter

The dating scene is stressful! So, when someone asks you out and it is a situation you are not vibing with, it is a whole lot worse.

Twitter user @___Mthembu wanted to know what the preferred date is; just coffee or a full meal? So, he took to the Twitter streets and asked the question.

“Are you fine with coffee date ☕ or you prefer a full meal when on date?”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users were divided and took time to state their case

While there is clearly no outright preference here. Some people prefer less distraction by having just a coffee, while others want to be treated like royalty with a full meal. We all handle nerves differently, sometimes you need to stress eat, lol.

Take a look at what some had to say regarding their choice:

@KholwaniNdhlovu said:

“They are hungry these ones. They need food dates. No museums no art dates. Food mzawami.”

@lorn_Mth said:

“At least starters and main or a breakfast date, not just coffee ”

@mathapelo_moeng said:

“Since I have a problem with eating coffee date it is.”

@Zeen__Claire said:

“I love the energy around coffee dates. Let’s sit down, grab coffee with a mini snack & let’s have a conversation. The conversation doesn’t even have to be that deep, just a conversation so I can see how you reason, think. Love them! ✨”

@NgoanaMoPedi said:

Loved up woman sparks online debate after sharing that her bae decided to love her from the 1st date

In related news, Briefly News reported that a lovestruck babe took to social media to share how her bae was intentional about pursuing and loving her from the moment they met.

@lekwetse_lulu shared a bit about her relationship on a Twitter thread and revealed that her boyfriend always tells her that he made a decision on their first date that he was going to love her and be with her before he even had deep feelings for her.

"He wanted to love and I never used to understand until I learned about conscious intentional love. He didn’t wait for feelings. He just met me and thought I was a great person who he is just going to love and I’m definitely grateful for having a chance to experience this kind of love ❤️” she wrote.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News