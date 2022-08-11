A woman sparked a frenzy of opinions after explaining what "I'm not ready for a relationship" truly means

The woman insists that it is a phrase used to let someone down gently if you are not interested in that person

The tweet has garnered interest from many people online, with some agreeing, disagreeing or sharing their own thoughts

A woman explained her spicy “I’m not ready for a relationship” quote, which sparked a massive debate online. Images: @i_am_feezah/ Twitter

A woman has sparked a massive online debate on Twitter by explaining what this quote means:

"I'm not ready for a relationship."

@i_am_feezah went on to explain that the response is usually used to gently let down someone when you are not attracted to them in any way.

She also added that a person who usually uses this quote will be in a relationship "in a month or two" anyway.

The tweet has gotten the attention of many people online, with people from all walks of the Twitterverse chiming in with their own opinions. Check the comments below:

@drixelitee said:

"Y’all be loud and so WRONG. If I say that it’s because there’s healing to be done and I need to prepare myself to be in the space to fully love again. Don’t make this the normal because this is what you did or somebody you dealt with moved this way. I need y’all to start being adults."

@McjusticeG shared:

@BortierShika said:

"Not always the case. There people who genuinely likes to be with you but just ain't ready emotionally for the whole relationship thing."

@_MoyinOluwa commented:

"This sounds very very specific, this too shall pass, okay?"

