A man cheated on his wife six weeks after she gave birth to their first baby

The gent blamed his wife for his cheating by accusing her of wanting a baby first

Netizens think that the gent is a major red flag and that the lady should divorce him

An arrogant gent blamed his wife for his cheating scandal.

A man cheated on his wife six weeks after welcoming their baby and blames her for it. Image: @ms.e_hustla

The wife recorded her argument with her husband and was posted on TikTok to judge.

Every marriage has its problems

A married couple has a huge obstacle to overcome when the husband cheats on his wife six weeks after giving birth. The man claimed that since the baby, his wife has neglected his needs.

The couple yelled at each other, blaming each other for their sticky situation. The husband claimed that the woman wanted the baby first, but now that the baby’s here, he gets no attention from his wife, and that is why he went looking for attention elsewhere.

Watch the video below:

Fairytales are only for Disney

Disney might have sold us a dream that we cannot use in reality. Many couples wish to have the perfect Cinderella ending after saying, “I do” on their wedding but contrary to popular belief, they would be opening a can of untameable worms.

This couple seems to be in a nightmare of a sticky situation after the husband could not keep his pants on. He went looking for love elsewhere while his wife took care of their six-week-old baby.

Netizens want the wife to divorce the cheating husband and filled up the clip’s comments section:

@smallest_bit_of_happiness advised the wife to divorce monstrous husband:

"Divorce. He's vile and unforgivable."

@Brittany Trenter feels sorry for the wife:

"Recovery from childbirth is NOT negotiable."

@I hate this place advised the wife to run from the gaslighter:

"Immediate divorce. The fact that he was manipulating you and gaslighting you into thinking this was your fault."

