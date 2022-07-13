The Enyobeni tavern owner has been arrested alongside two employees for selling alcohol to minors

This comes after 21 teenagers died under suspicious circumstances at the East London drinking spot

South Africans still want answers about what caused the deaths of the young children

EAST LONDON - The police in the Eastern Cape have arrested the Enyobeni tavern owner after 21 teenagers who were partying at the local drinking hole died under mysterious circumstances.

The Enyobeni tavern owner and two employees have been arrested for selling liquor to underage kids. Image: AFP

The owner was arrested alongside two employees who were there on the night the young kids died.

According to eNCA, the owner, aged 52 was arrested for selling alcohol to minors. The children that died at the Scenery Park tavern in East London were reportedly aged between 14 and 17 years old.

Charges against the owner were lodged by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board a day after the minors died. SABC News reported at the time that the institution also revoked the owner's liquor licence for going against the rules and selling alcohol to young children.

The National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane stated that the owner of Enyobeni tavern is supposed to bear the responsibility for the deaths of the teenagers.

"These incidents happen way after the closing hours of such a tavern, also that there were underage children in that establishment, this should never have happened. This tavern should be closed," says Ntimane.

The minors have since been buried and the post-mortem report regarding their cause of death has not been released yet.

The Eastern Cape provincial forged ahead with a mass funeral for the minors despite parents being against the idea. The majority of the caskets at the ceremony were reportedly empty which brought about outrage from South Africans.

South Africans react to Enyobeni tavern owner getting arrested

South Africans are still questioning what is the cause of death in relation to the mysterious deaths of the 21 teenagers. Some people even think the arrests are just frivolous.

Here are some comments:

@zwelie93 said:

"I'd suggest that everyone must bring their I.D when going to pubs and taverns, because lama 2k look yey."

@TimothyMoyo2 said:

"Did they buy beer? Who witnessed that. These are just frivolous charges."

@Wa_Mavu said:

"So you want to divert the attention away from telling everyone, what killed the kids, we know they will walk free or with just a fine and it will be business as usual."

@uMashonisa_ZA said:

"Don't forget to arrest the parents of children too those kids were still under parents' care."

@errolbsk said:

"The owner should have been arrested when the ages of the deceased were known. He had underage children at the tavern for Pete's sake."

@RefilwePSeboko1 said:

"They will be out soon... Mmmmmm welcome to South Africa... Such things don't surprise us no more."

