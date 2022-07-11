The recent deaths in township taverns have left Mzansi social media users at a loss for words

First, it was the shocking deaths of minors at a tavern in East London, and over the weekend, more people perished

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse took to the streets to dish out her thoughts on the matter, saying someone was behind the deaths

Mzansi has been hit by another shocking incident that left the entire country at a loss for words. Unidentified gunmen killed patrons at two different taverns.

Author Jackie Phamotse has shared her thoughts on the taverns' massacres in the country. image: @jackie_phamotse

Social media has been awash with different theories about what transpired. According to reports, 15 people were shot dead, and about nine others were wounded at a tavern in Soweto. Four people died, while eight were admitted to the hospital after a Saturday shooting at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg.

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse headed to her Twitter page to weigh in on the tragic shootings that come hot on the heels of the death of teenagers at a tavern in East London.

According to TimesLIVE, the author believes the death at taverns is a way to sabotage the township economy. She said she believes someone is trying to create the narrative that township taverns are not safe.

"Someone is trying to sabotage Township Economy, creating explosive agendas that black peoples taverns are unsafe. Forcing the government to revoke licenses. While they prepare their own “Tavern Rollout” to control alcohol sales and business. “New Taverns” will pop us soon."

