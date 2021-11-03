A social media pot-stirrer has decidedly gone online to open a political can of worms, inviting a flood of mixed opinions

@uma_pholoba took a dig at the ANC by remarking that KZN is the only province in SA to instigate change

The unpopular opinion saw Saffas from all walks of life and political inclinations engaging in a loud chitter-chatter online

A patriotic South African has opened a can of worms on social media by insinuating that KwaZulu-Natal is the only province in South Africa that instigated a change in the status quo.

While @uma_pholoba's comment appeared to be cryptic, ardent politically inclined Saffas would have been quick to devise the remark as another dig at the African National Congress (ANC).

The tweet read:

"Seems like KZN is the only province that acted on wanting change."

Briefly News recently reported that the party admitted losing several wards to opposition parties and independent candidates in the province on Tuesday.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) made gains in Endumeni and Emadlangeni, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) created history with an outright win of uMngeni.

By Tuesday afternoon, the results painted a grim picture for the ANC, showing it had already lost five key wards in uMgungundlovu, one of KZN's 11 district municipalities.

The tweet created a social media windstorm, attracting nearly 9 000 likes, more than 1 400 retweets and well over 100 comments

Mixed reactions to controversial opinion

Briefly News takes another deep dive into the comments on social media to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@Thabelo_Ngwenya wrote:

"Changing back to their tribal base is not change at all."

@FanelesibongeCM said:

"What you are saying is neither here nor there. When they vote EFF, ANC etc they ate voting for their ethnicity as well. So must we not vote for anything that we share commonality with?"

@PlatinumNatique added:

"I know this is wild but imagine if uMsholozi joins IFP."

@Phunyu2 remarked:

"KZN and Gauteng had an option. I’m in Limpopo there’s not much of an option here. I was so hoping that ActionSA will campaign here but they didn’t."

ANC cries foul over losing wards due to low voter turnout, SA slams party

