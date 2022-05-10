A Mzansi man took to social media to remind people that sometimes you have to take the job you need to get the job you want

Lindo Ntusi shared an encouraging Twitter post about how he works as a cleaner and is hopeful it will expose him to people and opportunities

Although Statistics South Africa recently revealed a rise in the country’s unemployment rate, netizens appreciated the positive tweet

A humble South African man took to social media to remind netizens that everyone needs to start somewhere while on the journey to realising their dreams.

Lindo Ntusi (@LindoNtusi) shared a message about how he currently works as a cleaner while motivating others that although it may be a basic job, it could open the door to better opportunities in future.

Lindo Ntusi motivated his followers with a post about his job as a cleaner. Image: @LindoNtusi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“Get that job as a cleaner with your degree, it’s a start. You will get exposed to people and opportunities along the way until you get a job that you are qualified for. I love my job.”

According to BusinessTech, data published by Statistics South Africa at the end of March shows that the country’s official unemployment rate rose 0.4 percentage points to a record 35.3% in the fourth quarter of last year. Analysts forecast that the country’s joblessness rate is now edging towards the 40% mark as SA is unable to absorb younger workers into the labour force.

As dire as the unemployment rate is in the country, Lindo’s post serves as a glimmer of hope and encouragement for many young Mzansi peeps going hard against the grain.

Check out the Twitter post and some of the comments below:

@marvin_H96 commented:

“Bra I started working in this guy’s garden during weekends and school holidays. Cutting grass, picking dog poo, and then one holiday he said you can come to the office and he gave me car keys to deliver things.

"When I finished my studies he gave me a job not even related to my course. He offered me in-house training and I grew to be a technical manager of a division after 5 years I left and started my own. I understand you and relate to you. Don’t stop working hard. They will recognise you one day or something will come up somewhere day.”

@thobekiletoh responded:

“I would print shirts with my CV on them and wear my gown on most traffic days.”

@Mpontseng20 shared:

“I’m a qualified electrician, I work as a packer in a warehouse. I approached management with my qualifications and I was told to apply if a post comes out.”

@Misslush8 reacted:

“I wish to be you bhuti wam ukuvuka nje.”

Man who worked as a labourer is now an attorney at the Polokwane High Court

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that humble beginnings are often the launching pad to great milestones. This holds true for a South African man who took to social media to briefly share how he went from being a labourer to realising his dreams of becoming an attorney at a court he helped build with his own two hands.

Mpho Lebepe shared a post on his Facebook featuring two photos of himself. The first, dressed in blue overalls at a construction site, and the second, formerly dressed as an attorney.

“I worked as a labourer during the construction of the High Court (Polokwane). Now I am representing my clients at the very same High Court as an Attorney. Your dreams are valid. Yours sincerely, Mpho Lebepe of Lebepe & Associates Inc,” he captioned the post.

