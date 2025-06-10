Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologised for the racial remarks he made after a lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial asked to be excused from court proceedings

On Tuesday 10 June 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his X account and advised the same lawyer who was berated by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng

Netizens weighed in on Dhlomo's advice with some supporting him and suggesting further action, while others warned it could derail the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Sizwe Dhlomo was criticised for his advice to lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: kayaon959/Instagram, Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Mzansi has given Sizwe Dhlomo the thumbs down following advice he gave one of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Sizwe Dhlomo was one of the celebrities who voiced their disapproval of judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s racial comments after one of the lawyers asked to be excused so they could participate in the Comrades’ Marathon.

Sizwe Dhlomo advises Senzo Meyiwa trial lawyer

On Monday 9 June 2025, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologised for his racist remarks directed at Advocate Charles Mnisi. Several South Africans, including Sizwe Dhlomo rejected the Pretoria High Court’s judge's apology.

On Tuesday 10 June 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his verified X account and advised Advocate Charles Mnisi to push for Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s recusal. Dhlomo even used basketball jargon to drive his point home. The post read:

“If Advocate Mnisi doesn’t file an application for recusal, then he is indeed incompetent. It’s such an easy layup for him.”

Netizens slam Sizwe Dhlomo's advice

In the comments, several netizens slammed Sizwe Dhlomo and argued that his advice would only result in justice and closure being delayed for the Meyiwa family. Others agreed with Sizwe and gave further advice on how Advocate Mnisi can make Judge Ratha pay.

Here are some of the comments:

@Innocentstake explained:

“The defence team has had many clashes with the judge and they haven’t filed a single application for his recusal. Not only is it not in his clients’ interest right now considering the delay but I think they know very well that this judge has actually been very accommodating and lenient on the defence team and his replacement might not be so lenient.”

@Mzansi_Observer suggested:

“That will be a serious delay of justice. The case will have to start again. We can't do that to the Meyiwa family, just because we don't like the Uncle Tom Judge. Let's have the defense open their case and we see the evidence they have.”

@Jikingqina said:

“Why must he do that? it's only his clients who can instruct him to do so. In short, it’s not up to him.”

@Zamamsizazama agreed:

“An application for recusal is just the appetizer. He should also report him to the JSC, he needs to be disciplined (impeached). His utterances are serious judicial misconduct.”

@shanti151018 remarked:

“I can't believe you said this, for sure you hate the Meyiwa family.”

@Khaya01940731 advised:

“That will affect the accused financially, and the trial will have to start afresh. Other matters about the conduct of the judge could be raised on appeal if the accused are found guilty.”

Sizwe Dhlomo was slammed for advising Senzo Meyiwa trial lawyer. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

