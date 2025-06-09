Outspoken media personality Sizwe Dhlomo sparked debate on X after sharing a driving tip passed down from his father

In his viral post, Sizwe Dhlomo encouraged motorists to yield for safety on the roads in order to get 'home safely'

Fans were quick to endorse his advice, with many praising his awareness of South Africa’s rising road accident rates

Outspoken media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently divided netizens after he shared some driving advice in a now-viral X post.

Sizwe Dhlomo recently shared valuable road safety tips with fans. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The star, who often discusses the concerning rising number of road accidents in South Africa, shared some driving advice he got from his father.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s road safety tip has Mzansi talking

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Sizwe Dhlomo advised his followers to ‘yield and let them go (other drivers). Then go home safely.’ Sizwe Dhlomo posted:

"The first lesson my dad taught me when he taught me how to drive was that you can die even when you’re right. Just yield & let them go. Then get home safely."

Yielding in driving means giving other vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists the right of way. This has been ignored, leading to several accidents.

Thanks to Sizwe Dhlomo’s huge social media following, he often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

Against his recent post, netizens quickly nodded in agreement, while others made it known that not everywhere one should yield.

@Amza_5 commented:

"That's me all the time, especially with taxis. Umuntu angaze afele i right of way."

@Benzo_Ndlovu noted:

"Sometimes I don't agree with you on a lot of things, but everytime you mention the aspects of driving I agree with you."

Sizwe Dhlomo’s advice came against the backdrop of popular X user Gugulethu Mhlungu’s post on her recent road incident. She posted:

"Someone tried to make me yield for them when I was already IN the circle, and they had yet to enter, so they almost hit me. Stop buying your licenses."

The posts come barely a few weeks after a string of road accidents.

Netizens blame ignorance for recent Camps Bay accidents

A few weeks ago, a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver was declared dead on the scene after an accident in Camps Bay.

The police confirmed that the incident happened on the corner of Dal Road and Camps Bay Drive.

Little is known about what caused the accident between the two cars and the Checkers Sixty60 driver, but rumour has it that failure to yield led to the accident.

Recently, a viral clip of a delivery driver colliding with a car in South Africa sparked outrage.

Sizwe Dhlomo shared picture-perfect photos while on the road. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Last year, a leading South African car insurer revealed that distracted driving was one of the leading causes of road accidents, despite speeding and drunk driving also contributing more.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Julius Malema’s photo with Mbalula

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a now-viral photo of Julius Malema with Fikile Mbalula.

The outspoken media personality shared his two cents, and fans quickly flooded online with their thoughts on the viral photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News