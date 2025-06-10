DJ Warras roasts Sizwe Dhlomo for lying in viral video

DJ Warras roasted Sizwe Dhlomo for his explanation for why copper cable thieves are always armed in a widely circulated clip

In a joke-filled rant on Podcast and Chill , DJ Warras took jabs at Sizwe Dhlomo, whom Warras said acts as the source and validator of his information

Netizens dragged Sizwe Dhlomo for his explanation, while others backed him up and insisted his explanation was accurate

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Warras took jabs at Sizwe Dhlomo for lying in a viral clip. Image: Shady_Lurker/X, sizwedhlomo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Radio personality DJ Warras left the timeline in stitches after he took a jab at Sizwe Dhlomo following his comments in a viral video.

Dhlomo is known for sharing his opinion on topical South African issues, but this time he might have eaten more than he could chew. The former MTV presenter went viral last week after explaining why copper cable thieves are armed. His explanation left several peeps, including DJ Warras, giving him the side-eye.

DJ Warras takes a jab at Sizwe Dhlomo for lying in viral clip

During an appearance on an episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Monday, 10 June 2025, DJ Warras took a playful jab at Sizwe Dhlomo for his comments on why copper cable thieves are armed.

In a snippet of the episode shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert, Warras took a jab at Sizwe and shared that he found his explanation for why copper cable thieves are armed unbelievable. He joked about how seriously Dhlomo delivers even the most questionable facts.

“He's like, "You know why they carry guns right?" It's because I thought he was going to say something profound,” DJ Warras said before bursting into laughter.

He also jokingly added that the Kaya 959 presenter is never wrong and is his fact-checker, who delivers and validates his bold statements without question.

“Sizwe is never wrong. Sizwe is his own fact-checker. He rings his own bell. He gets in and says, 'Give me the mic.' He says, ‘I don't think that's true, let me check it.’ He does a turn around on his chair, he comes back as Sizwe, You know it's true I checked,” he joked.

Further, during the podcast interview, DJ Warras revealed that he and Sizwe Dhlomo have a close relationship.

Watch a video of the clip below:

Netizens react to DJ Warras' reaction to Sizwe Dhlomo's explanation

In the comments, several netizens found Sizwe Dhlomo’s explanation for why copper cable thieves are always armed unbelievable. Others clarified that Sizwe wasn’t wrong.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mikequbec argued:

“The way you people believe everything the guy says, even if it doesn't make sense, is wild.”

@vhamulodi said:

“Sizwe Dhlomo was right, they shoot the cables before they cut it.”

@ProudZuluWoman agreed:

“Sizwe is right, though, but some gents be acting like airheads like there's no logic in what Sizwe said, groupie mentality.”

@alu_raz explained:

“Actually, it’s a common method. Usually called spiking a cable.”

@oscarphilus5 claimed:

“That's why he hates Vusi Thembekwayo 😂😂😂 he wishes to lie like him, but Sol Phenduka seems to be scared to argue with Sizwe Dhlomo.”

DJ Warras mocked Sizwe Dhlomo for lying in a viral clip. Image: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images, Shady_Lurker/X

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Lasizwe's invitation

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo responded to an invitation to appear on Lasizwe's popular YouTube series.

A friend who has been enjoying Awkward Dates shared their bright idea and urged Lasizwe to invite Sizwe Dhlomo.

Sizwe Dhlomo soon responded, saying he doesn't do interviews, but didn't completely shut down the possibility of him appearing on the show one day. Sizwe also complimented Lasziwe's YouTube series, saying it is a good show.

Source: Briefly News