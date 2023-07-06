South African motorists have been ranked the worst drivers in the world by an Australian insurance company

The company studied 20 countries and found that South Africa has the most fatalities out of the sample nations

During the 2022/2023 festive season, 1 452 people died in fatal accidents on SA roads

JOHANNESBURG - An international insurance company has given South African motorists a failing grade.

According to the Australian company, Compare the Market, South Africans earned the first-place position on the world's worst drivers list, ahead of 19 other countries.

The insurance company allegedly undertook a study that relied on fatal car crash statistics from 20 nations.

The study found that out of the 20 countries studied, South Africa recorded the highest number of fatal accidents, TimesLIVE reported.

SA recorded over 1k fatalities in latest festive season

South African roads are notoriously hazardous. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) 1 452 people died in fatal accidents on SA roads during the 2022/2023 festive season.

Transport minister at the time, Fikile Mbalula, claimed that the fatalities between 1 December 2022 and 11 January 2023 were reduced by 13.9% from the previous year.

South Africans are unsurprised by world's worst driver ranking

Below are some comments:

Joseph Msimango said:

"What do you expect when authorities are selling licenses like hot dogs."

Hamilton Cawuke questioned:

"We were taught how to drive by our drunk dads and/or uncles, what did you expect?"

Sam Vic joked:

"That's because they get their driver's license from Pick and Pay."

Tienie Fourie said:

"I am not surprised. I go for a 4 km walk in the morning, and I see how many people do not stop at stop streets and how many ignore the 60 km per hour speed limit."

Jacqui Pretorius added:

"The reason for that is a lot of drivers think the rules don't apply to them."

Dave LilDave Cohen claimed:

"Half the drivers getting their licenses from OK Bazaars lucky packets. The other half are just inconsiderate and incompetent."

Brandon Knight remarked:

"Taxi drivers drive like there are no rules."

Eastern Cape collision kills 15 people including 2 children in horror accident involving truck, taxi and cow

In another story, Briefly News reported that a horrific freak accident in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, claimed the lives of 15 people, including children.

A heavy-duty truck lost control after hitting a cow while travelling on the N10 on Sunday evening, 2 July.

According to the Eastern Cape Provincial Transport Department, the truck driver tried to regain control of the vehicle, but the trailer capsized, crushing the fully loaded taxi beneath it, eNCA reported.

