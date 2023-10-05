The South African Police Service has arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder of his 97-year-old grandmother

The grandson allegedly brutally murdered his grandmother for monthly social grant money she had been saving up

South Africans are shocked by the gruesome murder and hope the grandson will get a hefty sentence

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

POLOKWANE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder of his grandmother.

A young man has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his grandmother. Images: Stock Photos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The man was found with stolen money his 97-year-old grandmother had stashed away.

Man arrested for brutal murder of grandmother

According to TimesLIVE, the stolen money was cash his grandmother had been saving up from her monthly social grant. He reportedly stabbed his grandmother and stashed the knife inside a pit toilet in a nearby tavern.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a family member found the grandmother inside her home in Ramogale Village, Ga-Mothapo, near Mankweng on Tuesday, 3 October. The grandson was apprehended the following day.

According to Zimoja, the grandson was arrested in the same house the murder was committed. He is expected to appear at the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 5 October. He faces murder and robbery charges.

South Africans appalled by gruesome murder

Arthur Mario said:

"Guys, come on! What's happening?"

Eben Otto said:

"And now the social grant has come to an end. Immediate gratification and greed clouded any possible logical sense."

Leon Barries Bernard said:

"I honestly just don’t know what to think anymore!"

Slaki Mafa commented:

"Give him a sentence that equals his granny's age. He deserves it!"

Elizabeth Blanche said:

"And it was the same gogo that took care of him since his date of birth, put clothes on him, food on the table. Shame both are gone now, gogo and grant."

Tony Ganas said:

"Crime has become out of control in our country. ANC keeps producing criminals. They learnt from Ramaphosa and his cronies. Life in prison for him."

70-year-old woman murdered by “cult” member grandson laid to rest

Briefly News previously reported that a 70-year-old woman brutally murdered by her grandson was finally laid to rest on Thursday, 29 June, in Joe Gqabi, Aliwal North.

Momokete Lucy Moea was reported missing by her granddaughter, who took the Eastern Cape police to the home she shared with her grandson.

According to News24, upon arrival at the house, the police questioned the 30-year-old grandson about his grandmother's whereabouts. He finally led the police to a steel trunk where he stuffed his grandmother's body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News