SOWETO - A 31-year-old woman is facing charges of murder, theft, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and statutory perjury.

A Gauteng woman is in court for the murder of her grandmother in 2019. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Rachael Tshabalala is on trial in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

She is accused of killing her grandmother, burning her body, and burying her in her yard in 2019. Tshabalala then allegedly made off with her gran’s bank and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

According to News24, Tshabalala and her grandmother, Nomalanga Hilda Tshabalala, who lived in Emndeni, were last seen on 14 December 2019. Just days later, Tshabalala reported her grandmother missing.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with defrauding Sassa in 2020, and a year later, when she was arrested for fraud, details of her mother’s murder emerged. A tenant found her grandmother’s remains while Tshabalala was in prison.

According to the Western Cape Government, withholding a pensioner’s Sassa card without their consent is illegal.

South Africans react to the alleged murder:

@NNtsuba said:

“Haybo, so much wickedness for one person? I’m shocked.”

@rvheriwa commented:

“We already know how it will end. Psychological evaluation...not fit to plead...acquitted...case closed. It’s hella nice being the other gender.”

Brian Barra posted:

“Some people are heartless in this world, how do you sleep after doing such a thing?”

Nazeem Grootboom added:

“She deserves more than a life sentence.”

