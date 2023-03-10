African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made bold claims about an opposition party

He accused the Economic Freedom Fighters of stealing the ANC Youth League’s resolutions

The remarks left many scratching their heads and questioning why the ANC is bringing up issues from 10 years ago

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called the EFF out for allegedly stealing the party’s ideas.

Fikile Mbalula slammed the EFF for allegedly stealing the ANC's resolutions.

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula slammed the Red Berets for passing the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) resolutions off as their own. He said despite EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu drafting the resolution while he was a member of the ANCYL, it belongs to the ANC.

EFF Leader Julius Malema and Shivambu were suspended from the ruling party before launching theirs in 2013.

The ANC SG said the EFF ran with the ANCYL resolution and formed a political party on its basis. According to TimesLIVE, Mbalula also accused expelled party member Carl Niehaus of forming the Radical Economic Transformation Movement (RETM) with stolen ANC ideas.

Fikile Mbalula amuses Mzansi with claims EFF stole ANC ideas

@thembekanid said:

“Were they stashed in a drawer in some basement?”

@SirDee85168253 commented:

“Were those ideas registered?”

@istradi_2022 posted:

“The times of Fixzo as SG will be very interesting.”

@Rose_NumeroUno wrote:

“Speaking after 10 years of EFF inception. Let it go.”

@le_trainsurfer added:

“Ten years later he comes here and spews bile.”

Tito Mboweni also accuses EFF of idea theft

Previously, former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni also called the EFF out for passing the state-owned bank concept as its own. Taking to Twitter, Mboweni said:

“Long ago, before THEY spoke about a State Bank, I did. And a State Bank will be established as a deposit-taking institution.”

The former minister also accused the party of stealing ANC’s policies. He claimed the ruling party had discussed several ideas at length before they were adopted by the EFF, News24 reported.

EFF ditches President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Parliament Q&A session, says he’s a “constitutional delinquent”

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters were a noticeable no-show at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Parliament question-and-answer session on Thursday, 9 March.

The Red Berets made a last-minute decision to boycott the session, stating they did not want to legitimise a “constitutional delinquent”.

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF Members of Parliament were scheduled to attend the Q&A session but decided against attending at the 11th hour.

