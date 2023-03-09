African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said there is no bad blood among the party’s heads

His comments came amid rumours suggesting President Cyril Ramaphosa did not want to appoint Paul Mashatile as deputy

Many citizens find it hard to believe Mbalula’s remarks, with some calling him out for being dishonest in the past

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula cleared the air around claims suggesting there is bad blood among the party’s heads.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula dismisses claims suggesting there is tension between President Cyril Ramaphosa and DP Paul Mashastile. Image: Dwayne Senior & Julian Finney & Phill Magakoe

Mbalula denied claims that there is tension between President Cyril Ramaphosa and newly appointed deputy Paul Mashatile. Speaking at a fundraising event, the ANC SG dismissed the claims saying there were conspiracies.

The claims emerged prior to Mashatile’s appointment that suggested Ramaphosa pondered over who should be named deputy president. Mbalula suggested that members should not be misguided by “unfounded rumours”, according to SowetanLIVE.

The ANC SG said Ramaphosa never attempted to stop Mashatile from becoming the country’s deputy president. He added that he learnt about the rumours in the public domain.

Meanwhile, Mbalula also called for ANC members to shape up or ship out. According to EWN, he said ministers who fail to perform will be carefully watched.

Mzansi dismiss ANC SG Fikile Mbalula’s claims

@MarumoMashigo said:

“There has been tension. Remember Paul mashatile is RET factions two bulls in one kraal grass suffers, he wants to be the number one for Tembisa residents.”

@valdesmongezi1 commented:

“But really do you think he can admit it?”

@MsiziNgema11 posted:

“So now we must believe Fikile Mbalula.”

@BuhleTheFirst wrote:

“This one's word is meaningless... On almost any topic.”

@SirGerZA added:

“He is lying to us... as usual, and again.”

Sizwe Dhlomo throws massive shade at Fikile Mbalula after Paul Mashatile was announced as the Deputy President

Briefly News also reported that Sizwe Dhlomo threw massive shade in the direction of ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. The media personality took to social media to share his thoughts after Paul Mashatile was announced as the Deputy President of Mzansi.

Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to respond to a tweep who asked how’s Mbalula’s relationship with Mashatile. Sizwe lowkey accused Fikile Mbalula of being two-faced. The Kaya 959 presenter said:

"All of Fikile’s relationships are as good as they need to be at any given time. I hope you get what I mean."

