Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline and threw major shade at Fikile Mbalula's direction after Paul Mashatile was announced as Deputy President of Mzansi

The Kaya 959 presenter lowkey shared that Mbaks is two-faced and will do anything to have a good relationship with anyone who holds a top position in the ANC

Many social media users agreed with Sizwe, adding that Mbalula is a flip-flopper when it comes to loyalty

Sizwe Dhlomo threw massive shade in the direction of ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. The media personality took to social media to share his thoughts after Paul Mashatile was announced as the Deputy President of Mzansi.

Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to respond to a tweep who asked how's Mbalula's relationship with Mashatile. Sizwe lowkey accused Fikile Mbalula of being two-faced. The Kaya 959 presenter said:

"All of Fikile’s relationships are as good as they need to be at any given time. I hope you get what I mean."

Ramaphosa confirms Paul Mashatile as country's Deputy President

TimesLIVE reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa finally confirmed Mashatile as his second in command. News24 reported that Ramaphosa fortified the Presidency with his allies during his cabinet reshuffle. Ramaphosa replaced David Mabuza with Mashatile.

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's remarks about Fikile Mbalula

Peeps took to Sizwe's comment section and agreed with him. Many said Mbalula is loyal to whoever is elected by the ANC.

@thesoulseat said:

"A political 'influencer', political baddie."

@021Nongwadla wrote:

"Mbaks is not in politics to nurse other people's feelings. He moves along."

@LadyMay_K commented:

"He is a flip-flopper and will be loyal to whoever he needs to be loyal to at that given time and period."

@MakhobaX said:

"Isn't this good politics, though? He serves whoever is president at that given time. Accept the results and gets on with the programme."

@Mlungesto26 wrote:

"Fikile is loyal to whoever is elected or selected by the ANC. Very predictable."

@MMadayile added:

"Very smart that one, he cares about his well-being and will do everything and anything to make sure he's on the right team at the right time."

