The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) managed to scoop several wards under the African National Congress (ANC)

The political party is making serious headway in KwaZulu-Natal and an elections monitoring expert agrees

Social media users are delighted by the news, with some calling for the IFP to dethrone ANC in the 2024 election

PIETERMARITZBURG - The by-elections held in Pietermaritzburg proved positive for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal.

The political party managed to bag several wards from the African National Congress (ANC). In the Msunduzi ward and two in Sweetwaters, the party emerged victorious.

According to TimesLIVE, the party took a 58% majority in Sweetwaters while the ANC scored 39%. The ANC previously held the Msunduzi ward since 2021.

The IFP’s national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, believes the party’s hard work is paying off positively. He said the people have trust in the party.

Expert says IFP is making inroads in ANC wards

Meanwhile, elections monitoring expert Wayne Sussman told News24 the IFP is growing in areas previously dominated by the ANC.

He said IFP recently won a ward in Umgungundlovu District Municipality traditionally dominated by the ANC. Sussman believes the IFP is on the rise in all parts of KwaZulu-Natal and not just in northern areas.

Mzansi applauds IFP for win

@BunnyBSA said:

“We are heading in the right direction.”

@Linda80221590 commented:

“Congratulations to the ANC. It saves them the embarrassment of non-delivery of service.”

@Allen63788505 posted:

“Good For IFP.”

@WalterMfana

“Good news indeed IFP must snatch the KZN province next year.”

@Derech9031685 added:

“Well done!”

