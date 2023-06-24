The African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape Conference is expected to start on Saturday morning after it was delayed

The hold-up was reportedly caused by hotels not having enough rooms to accommodate the party's delegates

South African citizens reacted to the delay on social media, and many believe the party is ill organised

CAPE TOWN - The anticipated 9th conference of the Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) is yet to kick off.

ANC Western Cape Provincial Conference to commence on Saturday

The delay was reportedly caused by accommodation issues with unauthorised people checked in at delegates' hotel rooms.

The ANC provincial spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni, said some hotels did not have rooms for delegates even though they made booking ahead of time.

“There were certain frustrations that were raised by certain delegates, that indeed they have registered, but when they got to their places of sleeping, just to put their bags down, they found that in some of the rooms some hotels had allocated rooms to people who were not necessarily the delegates of the conference, because we thought we had booked out the hotels, so if someone comes to the hotel and he’s not on the conference list, it becomes a problem.”

ANC party members to choose new leadership in the Western Cape

The provincial conference was scheduled to commence at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday morning.

According to SABCNews, the conference is expected to start on Saturday. The purpose of the gathering is to elect new leadership in the province.

The Western Cape is the only province that did not participate in the National Elective Conference at Nasrec, where Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as the ANC's president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address ANC delegates

According to IOL, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is expected to make the welcoming speech, and President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the 700 delegates in the closing address.

See the ANC's tweet below:

