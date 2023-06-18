The African delegation led by President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded its peace-seeking mission in Russia and Ukraine

Ramaphosa gave South Africans a summary of how the negotiations between the warring nations went

SA citizens shared their opinions about the peace initiative that kicked off in Ukraine on Friday

WARSAW - President Cyril Ramaphosa is returning home after an eventful two-day trip to Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa updates SA on the Africa Peace Initiative

According to EWN, the warring nations have not budged on their stance after the group of African leaders tried to negotiate peace between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa said the peace negotiations were impactful because at least the combatant countries were willing to hear their proposals for ending the war.

"We were listened to as we gave an African perspective on the war that's having negative consequences for our continent. And secondly, we are probably the only group that has engaged the two leaders within a short space of time to put forward a very strong proposal in view that the war must end."

Zelenskyy and Putin reject peace proposals

Zelenskyy told the delegation in Kyiv on Friday that he would consider peace talks if Russia withdrew its army from occupied Ukrainian territory and Moscow shot down the proposal, reported SABCNews.

Putin accused Ukraine and its Western supporters of being the aggressors and inciting the war before he deployed the Russian army to Ukraine in February 2022.

SA citizens discuss the outcome of the Africa's peace mission

hilKashim Isah stated:

"They have no business going there in the first place. They should stop wasting their resources."

Elizabeth Pearce commented:

"He was never so naive as to end the war. Well done Matamela for leading Africa.✊"

Luka Ringeta mentioned:

"They can't take us serious because all 52 African countries don't have nuclear weapons while we give them materials to build theirs."

Shaun Pike asked:

"If he can't fix a pothole how would he be able to stop a war between a world super power?"

Vernon Jansen van Rensburg added:

"The spineless one being played by the puppet master, at the cost of the SA taxpayer."

