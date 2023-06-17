President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday

Ramaphosa is leading African leaders in the peace initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine

South African citizens weighed in on Ramaphosa's travels which got off to a rocky start in Poland

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa at the first plenary session as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi. Image: Sergei Chirikov

Source: Getty Images

KYIV - President Cyril Ramaphosa's next stop in the peace mission is St Petersburg, where he will meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa is heading the Africa peace mission, hoping to ease the tension between Russia and Ukraine, as the nations have been warring for over a year.

African leaders meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital

According to AlJazeera, Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday, but their engagements were cut short due to air raid sirens and huge explosions in Kyiv.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

During a press briefing, Ramaphosa said he is glad the two nations are weighing proposals to end the war peacefully, reported SABCNews.

“We came here to listen with a great deal of respect and recognition of what the people of Ukraine have been going through. We saw what had happened, and I have been told that their investigations, the international court is going on with that, and I think from where we stand, that process should have been allowed to go on."

He added that it is important to hear both sides, so he is going to Russia next.

SA citizens discuss Ramaphosa's leadership skills

Israel Mkhatshwa said:

"As much as people hate Ramaphosa but he is doing what any black president would have done given the circumstance."

Jabulani Hlakanyana posted:

"In Ramaphosa we trust although we have many challenges in our country."

Farai Mundoko commented:

"SA is blessed to have someone like President Cyril Ramaphosa."

Hectorious Neluheni wrote:

"Let's not forget that the Vatican also tried to mediate a deal and failed. The problem is that neither side want to compromise."

Lekeke Mangena added:

"As long as Zelenskey want to impose himself on those 4 regions that voted to be under the Russian federation, there will never be a deal until Zelenskey collapse."

Bernard Duma stated:

"These negotiations are drawing more anger in Europe. In a few months to come will see various reactions from Europeans because the world expects every country to be against Russia."

Polish Government Putting Cyril Ramaphosa’s Life in Jeopardy: Major General Rhoode, Social Media Over the Moon

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's top cop has taken to the media and accused the Polish government of attempting to sabotage South Africa's peace mission to Ukraine.

The head of the Presidential Protection Services, Major-General Wally Rhoode, accused Poland of putting Ramaphosa's life in 'jeopardy' after detaining an SAA chartered plane transporting about 120 special force members and journalists on Thursday, 15 June.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News