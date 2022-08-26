International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor denied claims that the country is neutral about the Russian war in Ukraine

Pandor said South Africa is against the invasion of one country by another and called for the war to be resolved through negotiations

The minister also objected to a bill seeking to punish African governments, saying that it's “absolutely disgraceful”

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor has reiterated South Africa’s stance on the Russian war in Ukraine. She responded to questions in the National Council of Provinces and slammed claims that the country was neutral about the war.

Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa is against the invasion of one country by another. Image: Danielle Karallis

Source: Getty Images

Pandor said South Africa is against the invasion of one country by another. However, the minister said the country’s government believes the ongoing onslaught in Ukraine should be resolved through negotiations.

The minister said South Africa does not support the invasion of the territorial integrity of another country by any other United Nations member state. Pandor said South Africa made its views clear in every statement, SABC News reported.

She said the United Nations should play a key role in the negotiation process. The minister also objected to a bill adopted by the United States House of Representatives which seeks to punish African governments.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pandor labelled the bill as “absolutely disgraceful” and said South Africa would fight against it as far as possible.

The minister also suggested the bill was proposed after many African countries on a UN General Assembly resolution abstained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to BusinessLIVE, 17 African countries, including South Africa, opted not to vote.

South Africans react to the minister’s comments:

Maseko Phiri said:

“Finally, you are making sense, after realising that everybody is affected by this war.”

Munya Ncube posted:

“She won’t say it in plain, that South Africa is against the invasion of Ukraine by the bully Russia.”

Fáizel Dáwood wrote:

“This old lady is flip-flopping again. She supports Russia but is against the invasion of another country. That’s why these fossils in government need to retire and stay at home.”

Harry MB commented:

“She is totally correct, how do you support the invasion of another country if you are of sound mind?”

South African will not be bullied: Naledi Pandor makes SAns swoon with her bold stance on Russia-Ukraine war

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported South Africans have taken to social media to sing Naledi Pandor’s praises after the international relations and cooperation minister addressed South Africa’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

South Africa came under fire after the nation abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in March. It also abstained from voting to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Earlier this week, Pandor met with Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State and answered questions about South Africa’s foreign policy and lack of alignment with Western powers, News24 reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News