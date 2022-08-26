International Relations and Co-Operation Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa's R50 million Cuba donation was budgeted

She said the large donation, which was meant to promote friendship and support other countries in need, was approved by parliament

Pandor also slammed AfriForum said the group should not be allowed to dictate who is provided with humanitarian aid

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Co-Operation Minister Naledi Pandor has once again defended South Africa’s R50 million humanitarian aid contribution to Cuba. She answered a question in the National Council of Province regarding the country’s financial position to offer the large donation on Thursday, 25 August.

Minister Naledi Pandor defends South Africa's R50 million Cuba donation. Image: Eduardo Munoz

Source: Getty Images

Pandor said the donation was budgeted for and approved by parliament. She said the idea that the money was being taken away from South Africans was a “selfish attitude” which did not accord with the country’s constitution.

The minister said the donation would also promote friendship and support other countries in need, just as others supported South Africa, TimesLIVE reported.

Inkatha Freedom Party Member of Parliament Nhlanhla Hadebe questioned if the country would be able to assist neighbouring countries in the same situation as Cuba. Pandor said that through the African Renaissance Fund, the government is able to offer support for humanitarian crises to other countries.

She said that while the country is in a difficult financial situation, there is a “few rands” that can be used to help others. The minister said South Africa offers assistance on a small scale that is appreciated by other countries.

Pandor said AfriForum should not be allowed to dictate who is provided with humanitarian aid, following the group’s court interdict to halt the donation. According to News24, she said it is the government’s right to form and execute international relations.

South Africans react to the minister’s comments:

@stevenndlovu6 said:

“But enough is enough, you’re overdoing. Charity begins at home minister. Cuba must give us the balance now.”

@Michaelshouse20 wrote:

“Very strange that they’d choose Cuba and not one of our neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe.”

@erkeengel7 added:

“Forget Afriforum. The taxpayers are telling her NO. Our fellow South Africans living in poverty need that humanitarian assistance!”

