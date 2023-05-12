The US Office of Sanctions has warned countries around the world against aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine

The warning came after the US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety accused the government of supplying the Russian military with arms

President Cyril Ramaphosa said an independent inquiry would be established to investigate Brigety's accusations

WASHINGTON - South Africa has once again landed in the crosshairs of the United States over its engagement with the Russian military.

South Africa is in hot water with the USA over allegations the government provided Russia with arms and ammunition. Image: Erica Denhoff & Mikhail Svetlov

The US Office of Sanctions Coordination Ambassador Jim O'Brien issued a stern warning to countries saying it would be wise for them to disengage with the Russian military.

US ambassador to SA accuses Pretoria of supplying Russia with arms

Though O'Brien didn't mention South Africa specifically, the warning comes after the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety accused the country of supplying Russia with arms, SABC News reported.

Brigety claimed that Washington was confident that weapons and ammunition were loaded onto the Russian cargo ship Lady R when it was docked in Simon's Town between 6 December and 8 December 2022.

Brigety added that the alleged arming of Russia contradicts SA's stance of non-alignment in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US warns of punitive action for countries aiding Russia's military

While O'Brien refused to detail the consequences of supporting the Russian war machine, he added that it is clear countries in the West are preparing to take punitive actions against countries seen to be supporting Russia's military.

Meanwhile, in SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government would conduct an independent inquiry to investigate the allegations that SA provided Russia with arms, Al Jazeera reported.

US warning about aiding Russia divides Mzansi

Some South Africans believe SA will face the consequences of aligning itself with Russia, while others have criticised the US for trying to bully SA.

Below are some reactions:

Phumz Phumlani cautioned:

"Africa must be careful. If we bet on the wrong horse, they will punish us severely. Those guys don't bluff like Putin."

Jack Dawkins asked:

"Is the US the world police."

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi said:

" this is clearly a warning to South Africa."

Percy Kakudi claimed:

"The US must wake up. Their approach is not winning. They're actually giving China the upper hand."

Freedom Tshuma added:

"It's only in Africa where the USA is seen as a weak country if they can sanction China, Russia and Iran, what more an African country? Economic sense means step back."

Thabani T-Man Shandu commented:

"The USA must not dictate to us."

Nolwandle Nolly Zuma stated:

"We are caught between a rock and a hard place!"

