The Russian military launched massive air strikes in four Ukrainian cities on Monday, 10 October

It's believed that Russia attacked these cities as revenge for the bombing of a bridge that links Crimea and Russia, allegedly by Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to wipe his country out an of being "terrorists"

KYIV - On Monday, 10 October, Russia launched a widescale attack and bombed several Ukrainian cities in an apparent revenge strike. Affected cities are Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro.

4 Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, were attacked on Monday, 10 October, by Russia as the war rages on. Images: @RihoTerras & @angelinarmnk

Source: Twitter

Russia retaliated after accusing Ukraine of blasting a bridge linking Russia and Crimea and causing extensive damage. The number of causalities has not yet been accounted for; however, Ukrainian media outlets indicate Russia's attacks led to numerous deaths and injuries.

According to News24, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that several explosions occurred in the city's centre in the Shevchenskivskyi district.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on the Telegram messaging app that Russia is trying to wipe them off the face of the earth. Eyewitnesses have reported seeing craters in city centres due to the explosions.

Building windows at Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University and cars were destroyed. According to SABC News, air raid sirens kept going, indicating that the cities were still under attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Sunday, 9 October that the attack on the Crimea bridge was a terrorist attack and the country could only react to such a crime by killing the terrorists.

Ukraine has not taken responsibility for blowing up the bridge but has celebrated the attack.

@summerwineeeee said:

Russia must be completely isolated because you and your children may become the next victims of their violence. So don't be silent, talk about Russia's crimes on the territory of Ukraine, and do everything to destroy the enemy of the world - Russia with Putin #UkraineRussianWar"

@kainkareswar said:

"Today's attack on the Ukrainian capital reminds me of the first day of this war. So many dreadful images. #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine"

@MarcVegan said:

"War criminals and barbarians, the Russians continue to attack civilians all across Ukraine. The Russians are terrible people who must be punished for their evil misdeeds. Words are not sufficient to express my outrage at their behaviour!"

@3872N8768W said:

"He’s desperate to provoke Ukraine into an attack inside Russia to shore up his fragmenting support. His problem is Ukraine has a smarter president than Russia."

