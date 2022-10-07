The United States of America has accused Russia of exploiting natural resources from African countries to fund the war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has issued a warning that Russia might launch nuclear weapons because armed forces are not performing well

Netizens have called the US hypocrites for calling out Russia for exploiting African countries because the West has a history of exploiting the continent

JOHANNESBURG - The United States of America has lambasted Russia for abusing Africa to fund its war against Ukraine. The US accused Russian mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and other countries.

The US has accused Russia of exploiting Africa to fund war initiatives. Image: Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, stated that the Wagner Group of mercenaries take advantage of natural resources and that "these ill-gotten gains are used to fund Moscow's war machine in Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine."

“Make no mistake people across Africa are paying a heavy price for the Wagner Group’s exploitative practices and human rights violations,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

According to SABC News, the Wagner Group has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic, Mali, and other countries and consists of veterans in the Russian armed forces.

It was established in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and its support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

US President Joe Biden warns Russia might use nuclear weapons

On Thursday, 6 October, US President Joe Biden warned that Russia might consider using nuclear weapons as Russian troops struggle against Ukraine's counteroffensive.

EWN reported that Biden stated the world is now faced with the prospect of Armageddon since the late J.F Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. Biden added that Putin is not joking when he talks about potentially using nuclear weapons; his armed forces are currently underperforming.

Experts stated that Putin's use of nuclear weapons would be relatively small; however, Biden has noted that it could trigger a wider conflagration.

Netizens react to the US's accusations of Russia

@zweli2014

"We are the European playground they do as they wish to us we will never forget."

@JerryUgwuanyi said:

"The nations of Africa are leaderless. So, they do not need the war in Ukraine to exploit natural resources in Africa, neither is the war the reason for it. Its been going on in peace time and otherwise. It is not limited to Russia either. All the developed nations are in it."

@kgaugelo74

"The US making such accusations is hypocritical."

@AlnouriDanny said:

"This is extremely rich coming from the West."

@ProfBrianHoax said:

"Get them out! It's the West's prerogative to exploit Africa."

@travhans said:

"Russia not only starved Africa by blocking/stealing grain shipments but continues to massacre all over Africa and exploit its resources. #PutinWarCriminal"

What could happen if Putin used nuclear weapons in Ukraine?

Briefly News previously reported that President Vladimir Putin's threat to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine if Russian "territorial integrity" is threatened has sparked deep discussion in the West as to how it would respond.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction," Putin said, adding: "This is not a bluff."

However, analysts aren't convinced the Russian president is willing to be the first to unleash nuclear weapons since the US bombed Japan in 1945.

Source: Briefly News