EFF leader Julius Malema reassured Russia's president that he will not get arrested on South African soil

Malema was responding to Alan Winde's vow that Putin will be appended should he set foot in the Western Cape

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin for his alleged involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children

Julius Malema said Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcome in South Africa. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Alexey Danichev

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcome in South Africa and that no one will arrest him if he attends the BRICS Summit in August.

Alan Winde vows to arrest the Russian president if he enters the Western Cape.

This comes after the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde bashed President Cyril Ramphosa for inviting Putin to SA despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him.

Winde said Putin would be arrested by Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers if he sets foot in the Western Cape, reported TimesLIVE.

Malema assures to protect Putin

Speaking at the cleanup campaign in Soweto on Saturday, Malema said Winde did not know what he was talking about.

“If he wants to meet his maker prematurely, he must try and touch Putin. No one can do that. Not even US President Joe Biden can say such a reckless statement when it comes to Putin."

Malema said Putin was a world hero and praised the Soviet Union for arming freedom fighters during apartheid.

“We are standing here in Soweto today without soldiers and police. This place, during the struggle, was an army base, and we were not allowed any political activity here. Today, we are free because we fought those people with the guns given to us by the Soviet Union, and at the centre of the SU was Russia."

Citizens weigh in on Malema's support for Putin

Dabu Maleka said:

"Those who want to arrest Putin must be brave enough and go to Russia to arrest him. Why wait for him to come to SA and expect us to do their job?"

Nhlanhla Mnisi mentioned:

"Can't whoever wants to arrest Putin go to his country, I assume they know his address and arrest him there. I mean the guy visited China last month but no arrest came upon him."

Sbu Bless stated:

"Gaddafi was the last one that we have handed to the West. No one will touch Vladimir on our soil."

Manoj Sonny commented:

"I got to agree with CIC, its just childish, attention seeking."

Metse Rams wrote:

"Putin is bad news. As a country, we must stop associating with him"

