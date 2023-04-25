Public Office Bearers, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, his minister and more, are set to get a salary increase this year

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is recommending an increase of 3.8%

Opposition party leaders in Parliament will also benefit from the salary increase and are set to earn between R1.44 million and R1.7 million

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa, his deputy, Paul Mashatile and other Public Office Bearers (POB) stand a chance to get a salary increase to cushion the rise in inflation.

Public Office Bearers will most likely get a 3.8% salary increase. Images: Phill Magakoe, Michele Spatari & Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

POBs include ministers, their deputies, Members of Parliament, opposition party leaders in Parliament, judges, traditional leaders and more.

Public Office Bearers may get a 3.8% increase in 2023

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recently gazetted its recommendations for salary increases for government officials.

According to BusinessTech, the commission makes a yearly recommendation relating to the salaries, allowances, benefits, and other resources required by POBs to perform their duties.

The recommendation is based on consultation with various government officials, including the Minister of Finance, Justice, Defence, the lower courts remuneration committee and more.

The commission recommended a salary increase of 3.8% for all POBs, which is linked to the forecasted average inflation of 4.8% this year.

With the proposed salary increase, Ramaphosa could earn R 3.2 million, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile could take home R3.02 million.

Ministers are set to earn

Opposition party leaders have also been recommended for a salary increase

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen's salary will go up to R1.7 million, and other party leaders, such as Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema are set to earn R1.44 million.

Steenhusien earns more than minority party leaders because he is the leader of the official opposition party.

Last year, Ramaphosa approved a 3% salary increase for all POBs, which meant opposition party leaders earned R1.3 million to R1.6 million, according to TimesLIVE.

The salary increases were met with a lot of public outcry, with Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks saying that the increase would widen the wage gap in South Africa.

