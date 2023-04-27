Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he visits Cape Town in August

Putin is expected to arrive in South Africa for the Brics summit despite the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant

South Africans have found Winde's declaration to arrest Putin hilarious and think it won't happen

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arrested should he step foot in Cape Town.

Alan Winde has called out the

Putin is expected to come to South Africa in August for the Brics Summit, and his impending visit has placed a spotlight on the country.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde slams President Cyril Ramaphosa for inviting Putin to South Africa

Winde has called out the president for extending an invitation to the controversial Russian Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the invasion of Ukraine.

The Western Cape premier says it is unacceptable and deplorable that the national government had "the gall" to invite Putin to the Brics summit, reports TimesLIVE.

“Even in the face of this arrest warrant, national government has the gall to invite President Putin to a Brics summit in South Africa, scheduled for later this year. This is unacceptable and deplorable," said Winde.

Winde explained that Putin is constantly violating the rights of Ukrainians while he enjoys his freedom. The premier added that if the South African Police Service (SAPS) cannot or unwillingly arrest Putin, then the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers would step in.

South Africa remains a member of the ICC

The president recently confused the country after saying that South Africa would be withdrawing from the ICC during a press briefing with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

According to News24, the presidency retracted the statement made by Ramphosa in less than 24 hours. The President stated that African National Congress had resolved to withdraw from the ICC because of its biased history.

South Africans weigh in on Alan Winde's decision to arrest Putin

@Tembelaniwewe said:

"What if he comes after the national government has withdrawn from the lCC? I believe the Western Cape government is getting its funding from the national government. Are they gonna use resources from the national government to arrest him?"

@erraheim1 said:

"Next, Alan Winde will be asking NATO forces to put up bases in the Western Cape to protect the great pretenders "

@IamMM_Mazwi said:

"The most hilarious thing I've seen all week, Leap officers enforce by-laws. In what world could they make an arrest of that nature."

@SAPresidentZA said:

"Lol, Alan Winde just wants to make world news . How can the ant fight an elephant? I like Alan Winde, he always talks about the impossible that can happen. Remember Western Cape is a country, according to him ."

