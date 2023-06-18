The African peace-seeking mission led by President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ramaphosa said the war between Russia and Ukraine needs to end because it was crippling African economies

South African citizens weighed in on Ramaphosa's speech and his proposed plan for resolving the conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa encourages President Vladimir Putin to diplomatically resolve the conflict with Ukraine. Image: Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

ST PETERSBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the conflict with Ukraine was negatively affecting African countries.

Ramaphosa pleads with the Russian president to end the war

The South African president said on Saturday at the 18th-century Konstantinovsky Palace that the war needed to end through diplomatic means and negotiations.

“As a continent, we are being negatively affected in terms of our economies. The prices of commodities have gone up, particularly grain and fertilizer, and fuel prices have also gone up. This is a consequence of the ongoing war, and it is for this reason that we are also here. That is in our collective interest that the war comes to an end."

African leaders present peace plan to Putin

Ramaphosa made his speech during a meeting in St Petersburg, where he detailed the 10 points Russia and Ukraine can consider to end the war, reported SABCNews.

The plan formulated by Ramaphosa's delegation, consisting of seven African leaders, includes the exchange of prisoners of war, free passage of humanitarian aid, and opening of trade channels to export grain through the Black Sea.

South Africans discuss Ramaphosa's efforts in negotiating peace

Sipho Khanyile mentioned:

"Cyril could have said this over the phone and saved travelling expenses."

Waspy Chards posted:

"The world is changing, look how President Putin is listening to African leaders than the West."

Frank Sekgoto added:

"Great speech by the South African president."

Leonid Stepanov wrote:

"So he walked half the world's circumference to deliver a few words that could be spoken into the mouthpiece of a telephone?"

James Saltana commented:

"Russia is simply defending itself against Western imperialism and NATO aggression. The war can never end as long as Ukraine has ambitions to join NATO."

