Nelson Mandela Day is a global day of service that honours the legacy of Madiba, the first democratically elected president of South Africa and a global icon of peace and reconciliation. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in 2009 and is celebrated each year on Mandela's birthday, July 18.

On Mandela Day, people worldwide are encouraged to volunteer their time to help others in need. This can be anything from assisting at a local soup kitchen, tutoring children, or cleaning up a park.

The goal of Mandela Day is to inspire people to make a difference in their communities and to promote the values of peace, justice, and equality that Mandela stood for.

Activity during the Nelson Mandela Day Commemoration at Lotus Gardens on July 18, 2022 in Pretoria. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From helping the elderly, the ill or the homeless, many organisations could use your help through volunteering and donations. Check out some worthy causes you can support:

1. Robmen House

Robmen House in Northmead, Benoni is part of the Manger Care Centre in Brentwood Park, and currently shelters 15 people who are elderly and disabled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The organisation houses and feeds physically disabled individuals who receive SASSA grants as they cannot afford private care.

The NPO is raising funds for almost 300 beneficiaries they now look after on a full-time basis. These beneficiaries include needy, disabled and elderly individuals that cannot afford private facilities.

"Our Manna Soup Kitchen assists 30+ crèches with food stuff to give at least one wholesome meal to the children at school, as this is the only meal some of them receive for the entire day.

"Our AgriSeta accredited training centre needs funding or sponsorships in terms of students from our Eden facility for the destitute and unemployed," shared Manger Care Centre Fundraiser Cobus Naude.

The services provided at MCC are integral to the well-being of the communities it serves. They depend heavily on funds from business owners in the private sector, larger corporations, and individuals.

MCC's overheads are well managed but appeal for assistance from donors to fund things like transport and vehicle costs, insurance, rental of properties and other utilities.

To contact the organisation, call 010 745 1371 or visit 8 Kirschner Road, Brentwood Park, Benoni, 1501.

2. Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In South Africa and around the world, the NPO works daily to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. When crisis strikes and children are most vulnerable, they are always among the first to respond and the last to leave.

Children painting Nelson Mandela's face during the Nelson Mandela Day Commemoration. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

They ensure children’s unique needs are met, and their voices are heard. Save the Children delivers lasting results for millions of children, including those hardest to reach.

Save the Children has five main programmes focusing on holistic early childhood care and development, health and nutrition, education, child protection and children's rights governance.

You can donate to the worthy cause here or call 012 430 7775 or email supporters@savethechildren.org.za.

3. Cheshire Homes Durban

Cheshire Homes is an international organisation that is dedicated to serving the needs of people with disabilities.

Cheshire Homes Durban comprises of SCDIFA Cheshire Home, the Chatsworth Cheshire Home and the Fatima Mayet Village for Independent Living.

The organisation's vision is to have a society for all where persons with disabilities have equal opportunities.

Their mission is to provide care support services that empower persons with disabilities and to alleviate discrimination against people with disabilities.

You can contact Durban Cheshire on 031 400 3477 or visit 34/36 Turnstone Avenue, Bayview, Chatsworth, Durban, 4092.

Guests pose with Nelson Mandela poster during the Nelson Mandela Day Commemoration. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4. New Hope SA

New Hope SA believes that homelessness should not exist and is completely preventable.

New Hope SA is a non-profit organisation that aims to help people who are homeless get back on their feet. They provide transitional housing and support services to help people develop the skills and resources they need to live independently.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hope SA ran a microsite homeless shelter for 10 people. This shelter has now transitioned into The New Hope House, a larger transitional housing facility accommodating up to 10 people.

New Hope SA's transitional housing program provides residents with a safe and supportive environment, where they can focus on their recovery and rebuilding their lives. The program also provides residents with access to a variety of support services, such as job training, counselling, and financial assistance.

You can donate to the NPO here or call 066 415 3936.

5. The Cancer Association of South Africa

The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), a non-profit leader in the fight against cancer since 1931, enables research, educates the public and advocates for and supports all people affected by cancer while leading SA towards a cancer-free society.

CANSA Care Homes ensure that patients living far from treatment centres don’t have to forgo cancer treatment. Image: Stock Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

CANSA invites everyone to support a CANSA Care Home to give patients the opportunity to be treated at oncology centres that are otherwise too far away from these centres to receive treatment.

Elize Joubert, CANSA CEO, is passionate about the service that CANSA provides through its eight Care Homes:

“Our CANSA Care Homes ensure that patients far from treatment centres don’t have to forgo cancer treatment. We can accommodate patients for an average of six weeks while they receive treatment and provide transport to and from treatment centres.

"Most of our Care Homes provide meals (a few are self-catering), and emotional support and information regarding cancer care provided to patients.”

If you want to contribute in any way, email info@cansa.org.za or call CANSA Help Desk, toll-free on 0800 22 6622.

Mandela Day: Generous man upgrades house for free

In another story, Briefly News reported that the 2021 Nelson Mandela Day was overshadowed by the violent riots and looting that engulfed the country last week. However, one family was not forgotten.

That is evident through a social media post on Facebook's #ImStayingPage. The post tells the story of one lucky family who had their home refurbished free of charge.

DeOnly Regte Bederf posted several photos showing the house before and after renovations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News