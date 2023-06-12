South Africa is considering making legislative changes to avoid arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin

The government is mulling over amending the ICC's Rome Statute SA domesticated in 2002

Article 98 of the Rome Statute requires that the ICC provides a waiver of immunities for charged people from third-party countries

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has revealed the government is considering making a legislative amendment regarding the Rome Statute.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said SA is considering making amendments to the domesticated Rome State Amid Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant debacle. Image: Darren Stewart & Gavriil Grigorov

Source: Getty Images

The amendment will see the government apply a provision to the International Criminals Court's (ICC) Rome Statute, domesticated in SA in 2002.

This means that the government is considering implementing Article 98 of the statute, which gives certain immunities to charged persons from third-party states.

SA embroiled in diplomatic dilemma regarding Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant

This comes as South Africa is facing insurmountable pressure regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's ICC arrest warrant.

As a member of the ICC, South Africa is obligated to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country. The warrant has put the government in a sticky situation seeing that Putin is one of the heads of the Brics block and intends to visit SA for the 15th Brics Summit, IOL reported.

What is Article 98 of the Rome Statute?

The provision states that the ICC would have to provide a waiver of immunities for people charged from third-party countries where there is no referral by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Putin was the first time a third-party state had been issued an arrested warrant when the UNSC hadn't started the investigation, News24 reported.

SA divided by government's plan to make legislative amendments to domesticated Rome Statute

Below are some comments:

@Eagle66017981 claimed:

The ICC is effectively run by the US govt. No amendment can redeem this serious undermining of its independence.

@TeffuJoy praised:

"Good move."

@kolobe01 said:

"It's a waste of time the next the NGOs will be taking the government to court."

@GueveraLeninist added:

"I like the provision of immunity for those whose charges are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council. This is very important."

Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin make future plans for peace talks and discuss BRICS summit in phone call

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is not letting up on his political relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the rest of the world has shunned President Ramaphosa for his continued engagement with his Russian counterpart, the president reportedly had a telephonic meeting with Putin.

On the agenda was the African peace mission to Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict. The two heads of state were reportedly ironing out the details of the initiative, which will see Putin hosting several African leaders in the near future, SABC News reported.

Source: Briefly News