The South African government has not revoked Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to the Brics summit in August

This comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes committed during the invasion of Ukraine

South Africa has been placed in a difficult position because, as a member of the ICC, the country is obligated to arrest Putin if he enters SA

PRETORIA - Russia's controversial President Vladimir Putin is still invited to attend the 15th Brics summit, which South Africa will host in August.

This is despite the fact that the International Criminal Court charged Putin with war crimes and issued an arrest warrant for his capture.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said by nature of Putin being one of the heads of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) block, his invitation to the summit stands. Pandor acknowledged that the ICC warrant threw a spanner in the works, TimesLIVE reported.

Pandor said:

“South Africa is a member state of the International Criminal Court and so we will have to have a discussion in the context of Cabinet to decide how we respond.”

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin for illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president earlier in March, accusing Putin of illegally deporting children from Ukraine. The warrant comes as Putin has continued and intensified a protracted invasion of the sovereign country, 702 reported.

By virtue of being one of the 123 member states of the criminal court, South Africa will be compelled to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country and transfer him to the Hague to stand trial.

Though the invite to the Brics summit has been extended, it remains to be seen if Putin will accept it and physically attend the event.

South Africans have mixed feeling about Putin's invitation to the Brics summit

Some people feel Putin is welcome in SA while others slammed government for its continued support of the Russian president.

Here are some comments:

Mxolisi Gumbie said:

"Putin is welcome any time. The ICC is a kangaroo court, it must first prosecute NATO and USA bullies for bombing defenceless Vietnamese, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libyan people."

Gift Masheke complained:

"This is just causing the economy of South Africa to go down because it will make the western distance themselves from this country and it will become like Zimbabwe."

Keletso P Marobela commented:

"Not surprised. Russia is a member of Brics in good standing. You are welcome, Mr Putin."

Jeff Meneses slammed:

"I hate this government."

Musa Mnyandu suggested:

"He should participate virtually. We don't need any more Al Bashir drama on our hands."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet after ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian leader

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin seem to be deepening ties despite the International Criminal Court charging Putin with war crimes.

Xi visited the Russian president at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, only days after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Washington denounced the Chinese leader's visit, claiming it proved Beijing was providing Moscow with diplomatic cover to continue committing war crimes through Russia's war on Ukraine.

Source: Briefly News