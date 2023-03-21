Chinese Leader Xi Jinping has continued to show Russian President Vladimir Putin support and loyalty

The two leaders met at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, only days after Putin was charged with war crimes by the ICC

The Russian President retaliated to the charges by opening a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MOSCOW - Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin seem to be deepening ties despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) charging Putin with war crimes.

Chinese Leader Xi Jinping visits Vladimir Putin amid war crimes charges against the Russian leader from the International Criminal Court. Image: SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Source: Getty Images

Xi's visited the Russian leader at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, only days after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Washington has denounced the Chinese leader's visit claiming it proved Beijing was providing Moscow with diplomatic cover to continue committing war crimes through Russia's war on Ukraine.

SABC News reported that Xi has purported that Bejing can be a potential peacemaker in Ukraine. Putin reportedly told the Chinese leader that he respectfully viewed China's proposal for resolving the Ukraine conflict.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Putin retaliates to ICC arrest warrant by opening criminal case against court prosecutor and judges

President Putin has opened a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges through Russia's leading investigative body, the state Investigative Committee.

The ICC is accusing Putin of war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine to Russia. However, the Russian president has defended the move claiming that Moscow is protecting orphaned children by offering them refuge from the war.

The Kremlin slammed the arrest warrant as outrageous and legally void, as Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC.

Reuters reported that the criminal case opened by the Russian President is merely a symbolic gesture of defiance on Putin's part.

Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula says SA will continue to support Russia despite criticism

Earlier, Briefly News reported that despite widespread criticism, South Africa has vowed to continue maintaining ties with Russia.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the remarks at the second Russia-Africa parliamentary conference in Moscow. Her comments left many fuming on social media.

During her address, Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa will continue to support Russia. She said the country will lean on Moscow and continue to support the people of Russia, according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News