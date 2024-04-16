The Zulu Prime Minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is pressing on with his decision to file a lawsuit against MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi

Simelane-Mngadi allegedly called Buthelezi a pest and insulted him further, and he demanded that she apologise

She missed the deadline to issue the apology, and Buthelezi reportedly filed lawsuit papers, receiving praise from South Africans

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi is allegedly suing the KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi. Images: @FsTebza/X and KZN Department of Health/ Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Zulu Prime Minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is taking KWaZulu-Natal's MEC for Heatlth Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi to the cleaners after she did not apologise for insulting him.

Buthelezi files R10 million lawsuit

@ZANewsFlash tweeted court documents detailing the lawsuit on his X account. Buthelezi filed the documents on 12 April. It is a summons which states that Buthelezi is taking legal action against Simelane-Mngadi.

According to Scrolla.Africa, Simelane-Mngadi previously allegedly insulted Buthelezi. He demanded that she retract her statements or face the might of the law. View the tweet here:

South Africans applaud Buthelezi

Netizens clapped for Buthelezi and congratulated him on filing the lawsuit.

Lord Spencer said:

"It's about to go down now. She thinks this is all a game. She's about to find out."

Mlando said:

"He must teach her a lesson."

Selby Zuma said:

"We hope our leaders in the KZN province will find an amicable solution to their differences to protect our Zulu Monarchy."

Not a peace officer said:

"He's right. He's teaching her a lesson."

MTZ said:

"Good move, Prime Minister, although they will steal our tax for that R10 million."

Misuzulu kaZwelethini slams ANC's Siboniso Duma

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini slammed the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma.

Duma previously grabbed Thulasizwe Buthelezi's mic during a commemoration event. Misuzulu criticised Duma and accused him of insulting him and the entire Zulu nation.

South Africans questioned why Misuzulu was involving himself in what they termed as political matters.

