A young woman took to social media to start a Twitter thread that left many Saffas reviewing their earnings

Keletso (@KeletsoMss) asked people to share copies of their payslips and several people were more than willing

The intriguing post also left some netizens perplexed at just how much others make in their given professions

A social media user Keletso (@KeletsoMss) took to Twitter to get peeps to share how much they take home on payday.

Many users were quite comfortable sharing photos or screenshots of their payslips while many South Africans were left stunned by the online challenge as well as by just how much their peers earned.

Mzansi peeps shared images of their payslips on social media: Image: @Phaks_MT/Twitter, @KgobeNnana/Twiiter

Source: Twitter

Keletso captioned the tweet:

“Pay slip thread?”

Saffas responded and while many take some a healthy paycheck, many were left wondering what it is they do for a living as they couldn’t relate.

Check out the Twitter post and some of the responses below:

@cass_mo22 reacted:

“People who earn over 100k…where do you work and for how long have you been working there. Yoooh your deductions are not even close to my salary…I can’t breathe.”

@YayaRSA replied:

“I can't believe people legit shared their salaries with strangers. Why? Niyagowa or nifuna umjolo?”

@mxo_mthalane commented:

“Ake ngizibhekele intombi ehola kahle sijole. Aibo abantu babhanqa umholo wami kabili or kathathu. Kanti nisebenzaphi?”

@MaanoMadima wrote:

“One day people will cry real tears. Some people are going through the comments littered with payslips and Lord knows what they will do with that information. Maybe I am the one who was wrong in Acrimony oro Bongang Matheba was referring to me when she said “le rata depth gore”.”

@Mbuzo0505 said:

“Some people are earning money that doesn't require to be printed, some payslips must be digital, Naahh I suspect some payslips are cooked, more than 59k the payslip must be digital.”

South Africans stunned that middle class earns R180k a year

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that as the cost of living continues to rise, it is no secret that times are tough for many South Africans whose salaries remain at the same rate.

This is why one local woman, Nomaswazi (@Nomaswazi_11) was surprised to learn that some people were surprised to learn the amount the average South African earns in a year

Taking to Twitter she shared a post where she wrote:

"My favourite content is Twitter people finding out the reality of living in this country like you’re genuinely shocked that R180 000pa is middle class? Youth unemployment is 66,5% and the minimum wage is R42 000pa. Where do you guys live?”

