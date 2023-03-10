TikTokker Fails Miserably at Makeup Trend, Her Side Splitting Reaction Has SA dead
- Not every trend on the internet should be attempted, and TikTokker @zamasne, unfortunately, found this out the hard way
- Zama recorded herself failing miserably at a beauty trend, and her facial expressions had Mzansi killing themselves
- Laughter could be heard from every corner of the internet as social media commented just how funny they thought the whole situation was
If you are into makeup, you have entertained yourself with an hour or two of makeup tutorials. Those influencers always make getting that flawless face look easy. The problem is social media can be deceiving, as one TikTok user found out the hard way.
Zama Mchunu recorded herself failing miserably at a beauty trend, and her reaction was pure gold. The look of failure on her face as she tried desperately to blend in the product she had purchased had social media roaring with laughter.
The caption on Zama's post appropriately read:
"We shouldn't do some trends".
I think after watching her makeup disaster, Mzansi couldn't agree more.
Watch the video here:
South Africa was left laughing out loud
Commentators could not hold back their laughter. Between her reaction and people trying to figure out what she was attempting, Mzansi couldn't agree on which was funnier.
Briefly News put together the best comments:
@luyanda_r was dying because of Zama's reactions:
"You sent me after your first reaction.
@misspearl1852 had some tips that could help:
"You let it stay for long , use your setting spray and go in with the sponge."
@nyakallol was done by the first reaction:
"The first reaction took me out."
@kaoticmantra couldn't understand what result she was hoping for:
"What was supposed to happen?"
Zama is not the makeup failure that has caught the internet's attention. Briefly News reported how one woman made her eyebrows thicker using real hair.
The internet was less than impressed, and the woman did not get the reaction she was hoping for. Some netizens even expressed their horror at the look.
The reaction was even worse when people discovered it was done by a professional. Zama had the right idea when she said, "We shouldn't do some trends".
