A woman got her eyebrows done interestingly, and the internet was amazed by the result

The video went viral after showing how the lady made her eyebrows thicker using real hair installed on her brows

People were in stitches after seeing what the lady looked like after the service she got from a professional

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video left online users surprised at the lengths people will go to make their eyebrows thicker and how the procedure was done.

One woman on TikTok did her eyebrows, and people screamed at the result. Image: TikTok/@salihsworld

Source: UGC

Peeps in the comments discussed the way the eyebrows looked. TikTok users admitted that they were surprised to see the final result.

TikTok eyebrow extension procedure makes for fascinating content

A TikTok by @salihsworld shows how a lady got eyebrow extensions. In the video, the woman's eyebrows were done by glueing weave hairs and trimming them. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps have worldwide discussion about eyebrow extension TikTok

Many people said they were disappointed by the results. Netizens are never shy to give honest reviews about beauty trends. This one completely missed the mark.

BLONDII commented:

"C’est un prank ? [Is this a prank?]"

Elizabeth Martinez G

"I'd never go out again."

Monicag_040602 commented:

"I was waiting for the final result! Lmao that was the result."

vickinga1987 commented:

"I was trusting the process and ended up with trust issues."

Samia Benchaou commented:

"How the hell did this get so many likes, what is wrong with people on this app."

"Can she see": Woman's huge lashes get 28 million views and have peeps screaming

Briefly News reported that a woman's lash extensions went viral. Many people were in disbelief after seeing how the eyelash technician could give her client big eyelashes.

This woman's eyelashes caused a buzz after people saw they were humongous in size. People had split reactions over the viral clip.

A video posted by lash tech @jbosslashes went viral thanks to her client's thick eyelash extensions. The video got 28 million views and 1.2 million likes. In the video, the client got 25mm lashes with pink highlights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News