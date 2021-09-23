Faith Nketsi’s mystery boyfriend surprised her on their anniversary with a giant black box that would make any girl smile

Taking to social media with some snaps of the moment, Faith revealed that her wonderful man got her a lit whip

There it was: wrapped in a giant black box with a pretty red bow was a boujee Land Rover just for Faith

South African influencer, model and entrepreneur Faith Nketsi’s mystery bae gave her the dopest anniversary gift peeps have seen in a while.

Taking to social media to show off her gift, not her boyfriend, Faith revealed that her man got her a luxury vehicle for their anniversary, reported ZAlebs.

Wrapped in a gorgeous red bow and hidden inside a giant black box was a boujee Land Rover for Faith. To all the baes out there, y’all watching?

Faith posted:

Socialite Faith Nketsi is beaming after her mysterious boyfriend, whom she is not planning on revealing to the world anytime soon, bought her an epic anniversary gift. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

We are sure this lush gift is making every lady out there question the love their men have for them. If women don't start seeing giant black boxes on their anniversaries, relationships are going to start dropping lol.

Faith Nketsi on pulling out of the rap game

The influencer opened up about what happened between her and DJ Maphorisa, the person who originally put her onto rap music:

"When I got signed to the record label it was very clear that it was just something I was trying out," she said.

She said that she and Maphorisa had agreed that it was just something she was experimenting with and they would try it to see what would come of it, reported Briefly News.

"I love hip hop, I always say that. When I got into it, I didn’t know what I was doing. But now I see that this is very time consuming and it needs a lot of passion and something that I can’t really give to the music industry like that,” said Faith.

Faith emphasized that she doesn't have it in her any more to carry on with music as a career because it is just too time-consuming. She thanked Maphorisa for giving her a shot in the industry.

Source: Briefly.co.za