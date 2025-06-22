Mamelodi Sundowns gave a good account of themselves when they face Borussia Dortmund in their second group game at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup

The Premier Soccer League giants lost narrowly against the European giants despite scoring the first goal of the match

Sports journalist, Moses Mbogo, in a chat with Briefly News outlined the players that caused Miguel Cardoso side's defeat against the German Bundesliga outfit

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered their first defeat at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

The South African side succumbed to a 4-3 defeat against Borussia Dortmund at the TQL Stadium.

Who to blame for Sundowns' defeat?

Moses Mbogo, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, pointed out those who should be blamed for Sundowns' defeat against Dortmund.

“It was a close contest from the start, but Dortmund grew better into the game after Ronwen Williams' mistake that led to their equaliser,” he said.

“The near comeback stunt pulled by Sundowns shows that they are capable of competing on the big stage globally.

“Ronwen Williams was one of the players to blame for Sundowns' loss, as his performance doesn’t reflect how highly rated he is among the best goalkeepers in the world.

“The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper needs to do better against Fluminense for Sundowns to have a good chance of securing a place in the next round.

“Khuliso Mudau also had a poor performance, and he’s arguably the worst outfield player in the match.

“Aside from scoring an own goal, the South African defender also struggled in his position, and his decision-making was also poor.”

Moses Mbogo also explained what Sundowns need to do to avoid against Fluminense in their final group game.

“Mamelodi Sundowns were great against Dortmund and need to replicate that performance against Fluminense in their final group match,” he added.

“They need to avoid making silly mistakes like they did against the Bundesliga side, work well on their decision-making in the opponent’s box, and convert their chances when they come.”

Williams opens up on his error against Borussia Dortmund

The South African goalkeeper's error led to the German Bundesliga side's equaliser few minutes after the Brazilians took the lead.

