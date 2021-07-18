Bottoms up: Boity gets bubbly after hitting 5 million followers

Boity Thulo is reaping and enjoying the delicious fruit of being the most followed celebrity in South

The media personality was recently toasted by the ever luxurious Moët & Chandon champagne brand, who made her day super special

Boity has worked hard to amass the following and influence that she currently boasts, from entrepreneurship to venturing in to a successful music career

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Being the most followed celebrity in Mzansi is not mean feat and Boity is milking it for all it’s worth. The media personality partnered up with popular champagne brand Moët & Chandon, to celebrate the occasion.

Boity has partnered up with an international champagne brand to celebrate 5 million followers. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Boity’s journey with the brand of bubbles has spanned many years, occasions, and continents.

Her campaigns with them have seen her visit Château Saran (the Maison’s exclusive residence in France), reach new heights in the Moët & Chandon ‘Spirit of 1743’ hot air balloon ahead of the Durban July and meet tennis legend Roger Federer in Cape Town.

She’s also celebrated birthdays in glamorous champagne style.

Speaking on her recent social media success, Moët & Chandon marketing manager Stef Kondylis said:

"We salute Boity and celebrate not only this milestone but her glamorous joie de vivre and the successes she achieves daily. Moët & Chandon has always been the champagne of choice to celebrate milestones of great personal importance. We’re honored to have joined Boity on her incredible journey.”

Briefly News had reported that Boity recently hit the 5 million mark recently.

Boity becomes most followed celeb in Mzansi, hits 5 million followers

Boity Thulo recently took to social media to celebrate hitting 5 million followers on Instagram.

This achievement has made Boity the most followed celebrity in the country. Boity decided to celebrate the event by organizing to take out 5 of her followers once lockdown regulations ease.

For the photoshoot to commemorate the occasion, Boity wore a stunning golden dress with grey trimmings. The young lady is not the most influential celebrity by chance. She has worked hard and committed to her craft, she has also insured that her career has diversified by branching into different interests.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za