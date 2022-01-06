A studio apartment situated in Braamfontein on the outskirts of the Johannesburg city centre has tongues wagging online

A local took to Twitter to share images of the awe-inspiring abode bedecked with bespoke furniture pieces and wears

Saffas had a stream of wild and loud reactions to the post as many debated whether the posh apartment meets the grade

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi's social media users would be the first to tell you that they've seen it all on the Twitter streets, but a studio apartment in Braamfontein costing a few million has stunned even this group of sleuths.

A Twitter user, @OscarMagud, headed to the bird app to drop a bombshell that left South Ahh taken aback as he shared images of a cosy-looking studio apartment located on the outskirts of Johannesburg CBD in trendy Braamfontein.

A multi million rand apartment is setting Braamfotein alight. Image: @OscarMagud

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"R3 990 000 | 1 Bedroom in Braamfontein!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The tweep incorrectly refers to it as a one-bedroom flat. But on closer inspection, it's clear that it is more a studio apartment, housing everything in a single room with a separate bathroom.

Regardless, both mesmerised locals and others more impassive had a field day reacting to the tweet after taking in the scenic display. The images capture the entire living space in separate parts due to its large scale.

Breathtaking views from dusk to dawn

Strikingly, it is decked out with superlative finishes in the open plan kitchen and private bathroom, leaving just enough air to circulate throughout the apartment. Anyone lucky enough to call this place home will enjoy scenic city views with spectacular dusk to dawn backdrops.

The apartment is fitted with floor to ceiling glass windows throughout. Sliding doors open out to a massive patio which lends itself to the hustle and bustle of the city centre, making it the perfect entertainment area for summer days and nights.

There was a mixture of incredulity and impassiveness to the tweet which, at the time of publication, attracted more than 6 200 likes, 1 800 retweets and 600 comments.

Netizens air mixed reactions

Briefly News wasted no time taking to the comments strip to suss the reactions of many of Mzansi's aspirant future homeowners.

@phumlanimaphosa wrote:

"If you’re crying about this amount clearly you’re not the Target market. Stop dragging everything down, go for what you afford like I also do."

@magwazam1 said:

"Or you can go around the corner and buy a palatial 2 bedroom, 3 story flat for 2.6 million and spend the change on a luxury car to park in one of the 2 parking spaces you get with it."

@asiel_asiels added:

"4mil to watch trains parked. A decaying metro. Witness a few muggings."

Property listing in Parkhurst has SA in awe

Owning a beautiful property surrounded by lush greenery in the heart of Africa's economic hub is the stuff that dreams are made of, or is it not?

Briefly News previously reported that thanks to the exploits of an ambitious lux realtor, locals have been given a taste of the South African dream.

Heading online under his @mphobotha_ Twitter handle, the dapper salesman tweeted a picture of a gorgeous listing in Parkhurst, a small but dense northern suburb popular with Joburg's residents for its street life and sidewalk cafes.

The caption read:

"How cool is my new listing in Parkhurst for R9.4 million."

Source: Briefly News