Gauteng parents are furious after 1 300 learners have yet to be placed in school as the academic year begins

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has asked parents to remain calm as the department works to remedy the situation

The minister insists the online registration system is not to blame for overcrowding in schools in the province

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng parents are up in arms after flaws in the online registration system and placement backlogs have left 1 300 primary and high school pupils stranded, without school admissions.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for calm as her department aims to resolve the issue within 10 days. The minister added that, though the situation was far from perfect, she was pleased that at least 99.5% of earners had been placed in schools, EWN reported.

The children have been struggling to be placed because there is no space in schools in the province, however, Motshekga claimed that the overcrowding had nothing to do with the online booking system.

The basic education minister defended the system while addressing journalists at the Cosmos City Primary School on Wednesday, 11 January. According to IOL, Motshekga said overcrowding existed before the department switched to the online booking system.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said that the education department was working to get children into classrooms and has procured 419 mobile classrooms and is building 219 brick classrooms to accommodate the unplaced learners.

Chiloane added that the department would provide catch-up classes for the lessons the learners missed in the interim.

South Africans react to the unplaced Gauteng learners

Citizens are fed up with the level of incompetence in the South African government.

Here is what people are saying:

@jakkals90210 commented:

"The greatest showman, Lesufi's, legacy."

@zane_o_jhb added:

"Thick as a brick."

@MthobisiSoko asked:

"Why can't they build other schools? These old ministers must just be relieved from their job and replaced by new, young professionals instead."

@somkheleomkhulu questioned:

"When will we stop being subjected to this mediocrity @PresidencyZA."

@mr_meowgs complained:

"Corrupt rubbish."

