The premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has joined many South African television viewers who have given their stamp of approval on the new Moja Love show

Hosted by Xolani Khumalo, the show titled Sizokthola saw the cast and some cops invading a drug den in Sunnyside

Lesufi called on the government to sponsor such enlightening television programmes

A new show on one of South Africa's popular TV channels, Moja Love, has proven to be a hit among the country's television viewers.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has shown support for the new Moja Love show 'Sizokthola'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

One of the many people who gave a thumbs up to the trending show, Sizokthola, is the premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi headed to his Twitter page to endorse the show hosted by Xolani Khumalo, saying the producers are doing the right thing by shining a light on the matter of illegal drugs as they are destroying the country.

The premier also called upon the government to support such enlightening initiatives through funding and availing needed resources. He tweeted:

"Well done @MojaLove #Sizokthola Drugs are destroying our nation! This is the content we as government must support."

However, Panyaza Lesufi's remarks were met with mixed reactions from social media users who blamed him and other government officials for allowing the illegal activities to happen in Mzansi.

@JoelMMalope said:

"Panyaza, why are you acting as if you didn't know that Nigerians deal in drugs in SA? You can't be acting surprised as if this is news to you. You ANC crooks always call us xenophobic for telling the truth about foreigners in SA. Foreigners are untouchable in SA, thanks to ANC."

@DR_CEO_

"Unfortunately, some MAGISTRATES & JUDGES are also drug addicts and therefore don’t see anything wrong with the trade. Visit southern cape George & Mossel Bay to be precise. Magistrates are addicts and give suspended sentences mostly to these drug lords."

Source: Briefly News