South African actress Noxolo Mathula who is popular for playing the role of Lily in the award-winning SABC 1 show 'Uzalo' has explained the reason for her side hustle

The star said she is selling hot dogs in the streets and at taxi ranks to earn an extra income and not because she is being paid less at her television show

Noxolo also urged her followers to refrain from judging or looking down on her because she is just trying to make ends meet

Celebrities are often seen as the high and mighty who live lives of flamboyance and luxury. Fans often find it hard to believe when they see a celeb hustling on the street.

Noxolo Mathula is one star who won't let her social status prevent her from pushing her hotdog hustle at taxi ranks and in the streets, despite what people say behind her back.

Noxolo Mathula explains the reason for selling hotdogs

Noxolo Mathula recently revealed that she is selling hot dogs because she wants to earn extra income, not because she has hit rock bottom. Speaking to Daily Sun, the actress said the hotdog business is just another one of her side hustles. She said:

"I'm often asked why I'm on the streets selling hotdogs while I am a TV star. People don't understand that times are tough. I'm not selling hotdogs for fun but it's one of my side hustles. Running this business on the streets doesn't mean I'm not paid well at my TV job.

The Uzalo star talks about her target market

Noxolo Mathula also revealed that she is using her fame to market the business. The star explained that most of her customers are the fans who see her on TV and then go and support her hotdog business.

"I think it's better to have this kind of a side hustle when you are still relevant in the industry. People are still watching me on their TV screens, this works for my business because some of my customers come and buy hotdogs just to be close to me. Most of them even ask for selfies as buying from their celebrity is something big for them."

