Sheba, the tiger's owner, Rassie Erasmus, was caught behaving very badly in a now-viral video

The Erasmus was filmed attacking a photographer when the search for the escaped tiger was still in full swing

South Africans were quick to make jokes when the video was posted online with many people claiming the owner was more dangerous than the tiger

JOHANNESBURG – Tensions were high in the South of Johannesburg While authorities were looking for Sheba the tiger. The big cat’s owner, Rassie Erasmus was captured on camera trying to attack a photographer.

Sheba the tiger's owner tried to attack a photographer during the search for the big cat. Image: Rassie Erasmus

The altercation inspired a lot of jokes from South Africans who said people should be more afraid of the owner than Sheba the tiger.

The video, which has since gone viral on Twitter shows Sheba’s owner confronting a man holding a camera. Though the audio is not the body language suggests that the pair were in a heated exchange of words.

The conversation turned aggressive when the owner lunged at the photographer’s camera and tried to wrestle it out of his hands. Sensing the threat of danger, the photographer fights Sheba’s owner off and takes off running as the man chases him.

Bystanders call for the help of the police who were standing somewhere off-camera. After a while, three offices come into view and manage to create distance between Sheba’s owner and the photographer.

According to The Citizen, the fight between Sheba’s owner and the photographer broke out the day before the owner gave the go-ahead to have the cat put down on Wednesday, 18 January.

Sheba spent four days prowling the streets of Johannesburg South after the tiger escaped from her enclosure on Saturday, 14 January. The tiger killed two dogs and one pig and attack a 39-year-old man while on the loose.

South Africans weigh in on the altercation between Sheeba's owner and the photographer

Mzansi flooded the comments section about the tiger owner and the police's slow reaction.

Below are some comments:

@MakomboreroH joked:

"Don’t worry about the tiger, beware of the owner!"

@JustineLimLaw asked:

"Why hasn’t he been arrested already?"

@TheRealConza claimed:

"The police officer sees that there is an altercation, but he would rather hold on to his still water than free his hands."

@toni_gon pointed out:

"The tiger didn't want to be shot either."

@Claudet75644335 added:

"Tarzan has a nerve."

Sheba the tiger’s owner decided to put her down after she entered another residential area in Johannesburg

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sheba the tiger's time prowling the street of Johannesburg South has come to an end after her owner gave the go-ahead to have her put down.

Police said the tiger's owner made the decision to have her euthanised after Sheba strayed into another residential area and killed another dog on Tuesday evening, 17 January.

The tiger escaped from a smallholding plot in Walkerville over the weekend when the fence to her enclosure was tampered with. The decision to euthanise Sheba came after extensive efforts by local police, special search units and the SPCA proved fruitless, EWN reported.

