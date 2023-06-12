A video shared on TikTok of a snake being flung from a fan left many people in total panic

TikTok user @oldbut.gold0 shared footage of the flying snake, claiming it's normal in Australia

Many people made it clear that there is no way they would have just stood there like that

A snake being flung from your roof is a fear that people do not even want to confront in their dreams, let alone in reality. This video had people praying for a rewind button to unsee what they saw.

Not every day do you see a snake in your home, let alone on your ceiling. This video created a panic come never knew was inside of them.

Video shows snake being flung from ceiling fan

TikTok user @oldbut.gold0 shared a video showing a snake that was coiled around a ceiling fan. The fan was on, so it eventually thrust the snake off, sending it erratically flying around the room.

Apparently, this is normal in Australia… Take a look:

People express fear in the comment section

This is a big no from most people! Seeing that snake get flung had people jumping from their seats as if the snake was in their room. No, thank you, mam.

Read some of the funny fear-filled comments:

ThordTokle joked:

“360° to fly. He chose the 1° you're at ”

Apex4k did not love it:

“New fear unlocked ”

is never visiting:

“Yep, I’m not going to Australia ”

JordyBeez laughed:

“Karma for not turning off the fan ”

Ain'tlifegrand211713 can't deal:

“Oh my gawd, my soul left my body”

Emoji Tay was terrified:

“Am I the only one that screamed out”

Man finds huge snake in his house, goes TikTok viral with 2.2m views as he wonders how it got in

In related news, Briefly News reported that online users were terrified by what this man discovered in his home. The guy found giant snake skin and then figured out that he had a snake living in his home.

People in the comments identified that it was a kingsnake. Others were mystified and joked that the home was no longer his.

A gent went viral on TikTok after posting about the random kingsnake that he found behind his fridge. Many people were divided as they saw how big the snake was in the video.

