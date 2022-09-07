Top 30 best Tswana traditional wedding cakes for an awesome couple

A wedding cake is an important detail that needs careful consideration when making plans for the big day. After settling on the flavour, you have to get the colour, pattern, and shape right since they significantly impact the ceremony's general outlook. This article highlights the top 30 best Tswana traditional wedding cake styles you should try.

Tswana traditional wedding cakes. Photo: @incredibly_inlove, @absalom24, @sugarcraftz on Instagram (modified by author)

The Tswana tradition is a celebrated culture across Southern Africa. They have beautiful customs and enviable ancient patterns that make them ideal for wedding themes.

Tswana traditional wedding cakes pictures

There is a wide variety of Tswana wedding cakes that brides can have on their big day. Below are the top 30 ideas to help you find the perfect pattern and shape.

Tiered round blue and white cake

A tiered round black and white cake. Photo: @ohsomecakess on Instagram (modified by author)

Brighten your big day with a cake that satisfies the taste buds and pleases the eyes. Different shades of blue, a lot of whiteness, and an intricate Tswana pattern are great colours for a colourful ceremony.

Blue and white with gold decorations

Blue and white with gold decorations. Photo: @incredibly_inlove on Instagram (modified by author)

Gold is a royal colour and blends well with blue shades. Create a unique style with an edible rose flower arrangement. Whether you are hosting a garden or in-doors ceremony, this style is perfect for all venue types.

White and blue Shweshwe with pink decorations

White and blue Shweshwe with pink decorations. Photo: @judys_cake_creations on Instagram (modified by author)

Proudly showcase your beautiful Tswana culture with creatively designed confectionary. Each layer is carefully styled with smooth finishes. A pink and green floral arrangement draws all the attention to the stunning aureate.

Rectangular and circular wedding cake with symbolic black pot

Rectangular and circular wedding cake. Photo: @_sweetingzz on Instagram (modified by author)

Three shapes in one make the aureate beautiful and create a picture-perfect style. Light blue, white, and black colours blend well and add brightness to the ceremony. Find a baker who can design it to perfection.

Elegant traditional Tswana wedding cake

Elegant Tswana cake. Photo: @cakes_byhlatsem on Instagram (modified by author)

Upgrade from the traditional tiered cake by creating a ring to separate the upper layer from the first two. A great-looking confectionary makes wedding guests excited and adds beauty to the already glamorous event.

Bohemian with floral detail

Bohemian with floral detail. Photo: @letsi_ntamu on Instagram (modified by author)

This Tswana-themed confectionary has a simple and minimalist design but exudes elegance. Enhance with edible green and white floral detail.

Artistic rustic aureate

Artistic traditional wedding cake. Photo: @absalom24 on Instagram (modified by author)

Choose your baker wisely if you want a confectionary that is designed to perfection. The faint gold paint on the top layer and gold layer outline creates an enchanting appearance. You do not have to add more floral arrangements.

Shweshwe pattern circular cake

Simple Shweshwe pattern circular cake. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

This Shweshwe-inspired confectionary creates an admirable aura at the dessert table. The bride's gown should compliment the pattern for a captivating traditional ceremony.

Blue and white with a stylish floral arrangement

Blue and white with a stylish floral arrangement. Photo: @hajee_ra on Instagram (modified by author)

Upgrade the blue and white Tswana confectionary with a nice rose flower layering. This minimalist design is ideal for brides looking for a simple wedding.

Traditional Tswana with a modern touch

Traditional Twana with a modern touch. Photo: @botswanaweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Transform a three-tiered cake into a colourful piece. The bottom layer has a stylish pattern that is made more elegant with gold beads. The middle tier is all Shweshwe, while the top layer is decorated with a thin gold outline and hand-made white floral drawings.

A perfect mix of blue, white, and chocolate with a fresh leafy floral arrangement

A perfect mix of blue, white, and chocolate with a leafy floral arrangement. Photo: @misascakes_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Finding a skilled baker is a step closer to creating a picture-perfect reception table. This three-tiered circular aureate brings the needed glamour. Make the bottom layer plain blue, while the middle tier should have a mix of rustic blue and white. Drip a little chocolate on the top layer and finish with fresh-looking lush rose flowers.

White and blue with ruffle detail

White and blue with ruffle detail. Photo: @kabo_pastry_creations on Instagram (modified by author)

Shweshwe wedding cakes with a modern touch are best for ceremonies that try to incorporate traditions with modern culture. Magic happens when contemporary culture meets the old.

Colourful traditional cake

Colourful traditional cake. Photo: @lg_events7

This confectionery is too good-looking to be eaten. The peacock theme makes it a vision to behold. A perfect blend of yellow, maroon, and blue colours brightens up the wedding ceremony. The design is ideal for outdoor or garden celebrations to give guests unlimited picture-perfect moments.

Vintage Tswana

Vintage Tswana. Photo: @lg_events7

The Tswana theme does not have to be blue. The carefully created pot layer at the top gives conventional vibes. The vintage look blends well with the leafy floral decor along the aisle.

Two layered Bohemian with side pieces

Two layered Bohemian with side pieces. Photo: @La Pearl's Confec on Facebook (modified by author)

Have a simply designed aureate with a few edible floral arrangements. Less is more and brings elegance to the event more than complicated designs.

Classic Tswana

Classic Tswana. Photo: @Zanobia Bahadur on Facebook (modified by author)

Nothing excites the eyes more than creatively designed white and blue Tswana traditional wedding cakes. This two-tier confectionary creates a memorable experience. Fill the symbolic pot with white edible flowers.

Three-tiered white and blue

Three-tiered white and blue. Photo: @VIP Cakes on Facebook (modified by author)

Each layer on this three-tiered cake has a unique and elegant design that makes the entire aureate nice on the eyes. The different shades of blue, the ruffled middle layer, and the stylish top layer merge perfectly to create delicate aesthetics.

Minimalist tiered square-shaped with symbolic Tswana pot

Minimalist tiered square-shaped with symbolic Tswana pot. Photo: @lethabo on Instagram (modified by author)

Spice up the dessert table with this blue and white square layered confectionary. The minimal flower arrangement with finely made fondant creates a colourful reception. Make it more Tswana with an edible black pot at the top.

Three-tiered with floral design

Three-tiered with floral design. Photo: @sugarcraft on Instagram (modified by author)

This pattern will do the trick if you are going for the gilded theme. A metallic gold layer at the base of each tier creates a classic look. The blue flower pattern blends well with the bride's blue Shweshwe gown.

Four-tiered all-blue cake with white sprinkles

Four-tiered all-blue cake with white sprinkles. Photo: @Luziso on Instagram (modified by author)

Create a memorable wedding experience with a star-like theme. An all-blue aureate with white bead-like designs all over it creates the illusion of a beautiful night sky.

Tiered navy blue and pearl white with ribbon

Tiered navy blue and pearl white with ribbon. Photo: @ballisna on Instagram (modified by author)

Create an unforgettable wedding experience with royal-themed features. Bake a five-tiered circular confectionary with alternating blue and white layers. The pearl white ribbon brightens the event, while the crown at the top creates a princely feel.

Shweshwe cake with blue bead decorations

Shweshwe cake with blue bead decorations. Photo: @legodid on Instagram (modified by author)

This traditional two-tier wedding cake has a refined conventional style. The bottom layer has a perfectly created Shweshwe design, while the top pot-shaped tier has an elegant bead-like arrangement. Finish with an edible white towel-shaped feature that comes from the pot and flows downwards.

Classic circular metallic silver tiered cake

Classic circular tiered cake. Photo: @jeanetz on Instagram (modified by author)

The finely designed metallic silver and blue colour create a perfect blend. You do not have to add more decorations to the already elegant four-tiered cake. The minimalist style is, in itself, a great catch.

Pearl white layered cake with side pot-shaped pieces

Pearl white layered cake with side pot-shaped pieces. Photo: @sugarcraftz on Instagram (modified by author)

Brides who want a classic modern cake with a touch of tradition should try this style. Have a pearl white three-layered cake with a nicely done blue floral arrangement. The two pot-shaped side pieces make the already excellent cake picture perfect.

Silver ball and navy blue with white sugar roses

Silver ball and navy blue with white sugar roses. Photo: @cakesdecor on Instagram (modified by author)

There is no better colour blend than a mixture of blue and silver. Instead of having a tiered cake, each round piece stands on a crystal stand. Finish the elegant design with a fresh floral arrangement on top of each piece.

What is a groom's cake?

A groom's cake is a wedding cake that is inspired by the groom’s taste and flavour. It is usually served at the rehearsal dinner. Sometimes the aureate is placed alongside the main wedding cake at the ceremony’s reception.

Tswana traditional wedding cakes are colourful and brighten the big day. Find a pattern that suits your theme from the above list and have a wedding worth remembering.

