South Africa's favourite anonymous helper returns once again to help those less fortunate, and Mzansi loves it

The video, which has 2.8 million views, shows Phakathi approaching a struggling man and asking him for a R2 donation

When the man happily obliges, Phakathi showers the shocked man with several hundred rand bills, proving that a little kindness goes a long way

By now, South Africans everywhere have become acquainted with the faceless angel, BI Phakathi. So most people who watched his latest TikTok video knew exactly what would happen when the philanthropist asked a struggling man for R2.

South Africa's kindhearted giver shows us that we can all do with kindness in our lives. Image: @biphakathi1 Source: TikTok

The video has been viewed 2.8 million times and is enough to bring tears to even the coldest heart. Bi Phakathi approaches a man in bad shape, begging for a small donation of R2 to buy bread. When the man happily obliges, Phakathi showers him with several hundred rand bills.

The grateful man cannot believe his luck and asks in amazement why Phakathi asked for the R2. Emotional, the man can only respond by saying, "I am going to give R100 to my mother". Hearing this, Phakathi gives him more money.

Watch the video for yourself here:

BI Phakathi has touched the hearts of South Africans Everywhere.

These acts of kindness regularly occur for the Mzansi's biggest giver. The country is left awestruck by the TikTokker's generosity time and time again.

Bi Phakathi, however, refuses to accept the praise. Despite all media attempts to contact him, he chooses to remain faceless. A few years ago, The Sunday Times tried to contact South Africa's secret Santa to report on yet another good deed, but requests for an interview remained unanswered.

Bi Phakathi's quest to help the poor is appreciated by South Africans nationwide.

Funny man pretends to spot faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi in a hilarious video, Mzansi left in stitches

@biphakathi1 has given the nation more than hope during these dark times. He has also provided a few laughs. Briefly News recently reported on a viral TikTok video where a man pretends to meet an activist.

Mzansi was left in stitches at the pretend interaction in which the man gave another person disguised as Phakathi money hoping for hundreds in return. The fake meeting had social media users laughing out loud.

People like Bi Phakathi show that a bit of kindness can go a long way no matter what happens in our country.

